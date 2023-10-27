Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rock Stars Net Worth: $10 Million Date of Birth: Oct 22, 1985 (38 years old) Place of Birth: Arlington County Gender: Male Profession: Drummer, Singer-songwriter, Musician, Film Producer, Actor, Film Score Composer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Zac Hanson's Net Worth

What is Zac Hanson's Net Worth?

Zac Hanson is an American musician and singer-songwriter who has a net worth of $10 million. Zac Hanson is best known as a member of the pop rock band Hanson alongside his older brothers Isaac Hanson and Taylor Hanson. The band began as a teenage group and had its commercial breakthrough in 1997 with the hit song "MMMBop," which reached number one on singles charts around the world. Beyond his music career, Zac Hanson runs a gaming channel on YouTube with his family called Zaccidental Gamer.

Early Life

Zac Hanson was born on October 22, 1985 in Arlington, Virginia as the third of seven children of Diana and Clarke. He was raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He and his brothers Isaac and Taylor were musically inclined from an early age, and in 1992 formed the band that would become Hanson.

Hanson

As a band, Hanson had its first releases with the independent demo albums "Boomerang" and "MMMBop," released in 1995 and 1996, respectively. The band also played a number of music festivals, leading to a recording contract with Mercury Records. In 1997, Hanson rose to international fame with the single "MMMBop" from its debut studio album, "Middle of Nowhere." The song was a global sensation, reaching number one on singles charts around the world. "Middle of Nowhere" yielded four other singles: "Where's the Love," "I Will Come to You," "Weird," and "Thinking of You." The album garnered three Grammy Award nominations, in the process making Zac Hanson the youngest-ever songwriter nominated for a Grammy, at 12 years old. Capitalizing on the group's sudden popularity, Mercury Records released Hanson's first documentary, "Tulsa, Tokyo, and the Middle of Nowhere," as well as the Christmas album "Snowed In." Hanson also launched a fan club magazine and had close friend Jarrod Gollihare write an authorized biography called "Hanson: The Official Book." After embarking on a successful concert tour, the group released the live album "Live from Albertane" and the documentary "The Road to Albertane" in 1998.

Hanson released its second studio album, "This Time Around," in 2000; it was ultimately unable to reach the commercial heights of its predecessor. Following a three-year struggle at Island Def Jam Records, the Hanson brothers left the label for greater creative freedom. In 2003, they founded their own label called 3CG Records, and in 2004 released the studio album "Underneath." Debuting at number one on the Top Independent Albums chart and at number 25 on the Billboard 200, "Underneath" became one of the most commercially successful self-released albums in U.S. history. Hanson released its next studio album, "The Walk," in 2007. That was followed in 2010 by "Shout it Out."

In between the two albums, Hanson released the EP "Stand Up, Stand Up," recorded in front of a crowd of 700 fan club members. The group's sixth studio album, "Anthem," came out in the summer of 2013. A little over four years later, Hanson released "Finally it's Christmas," the band's second Christmas album and first in 20 years. The next year saw the release of the studio album "String Theory." Hanson's subsequent albums include "Against the World" (2021) and "Red Green Blue (RGB)" (2022), which combines three mini-albums, one from each of the Hanson brothers. Zac's album, "Blue," features a pop-rock and alt-country sound.

Other Media Appearances

The Hanson brothers have made a number of appearances on television over the years. In 2014, they appeared as dining room guests in the 13th season of the reality cooking competition show "Hell's Kitchen." Two years after that, they performed as a group on the ABC program "Greatest Hits." In 2019, the band made an appearance on the long-running Australian soap opera "Neighbours." Hanson later competed in the fifth season of the reality singing competition show "The Masked Singer," performing as the "Russian Dolls." In other media, the Hansons have a gaming channel on YouTube called Zaccidental Gamer. On the channel, the brothers and their family play such popular games as Minecraft Dungeons and Halo Infinite.

Pinterest Controversy

In 2020, Hanson drew backlash when a copy of Zac's Pinterest account leaked, showing memes that were pro-gun, racist, and homophobic. Zac initially defended the posts before claiming they provided a "distorted view of the issues surrounding race and social justice" that didn't reflect his personal beliefs.

Personal Life

Zac Hanson married Kate Tucker in mid-2006. Together, they have five children: John, Junia, George, Mary, and Quincy.

In 2019, Zac was involved in a motorcycle accident in Tulsa that left him with five broken bones. He recovered. In early 2023, he was ordained as a deacon of the Eastern Orthodox Church.