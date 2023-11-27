Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rock Stars Net Worth: $13 Million Date of Birth: Apr 6, 1960 (63 years old) Place of Birth: Asheville Gender: Male Profession: Musician, Songwriter, Guitarist, Record producer, Singer, Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Warren Haynes' Net Worth

Warren Haynes is an American rock and blues guitarist, vocalist and songwriter who has a net worth of $13 million. Warren Haynes best known for his work with the Allman Brothers Band and his side project Gov't Mule. Before that, he played with David Allan Coe's band and then the Dickey Betts Band. Among his numerous other musical involvements, Haynes has toured with many of the surviving members of the Grateful Dead.

Warren Haynes began to play the guitar at age 12 and at age of 14 he was playing parties and sitting in with the house band at a local pizza parlor. He is a generation-spanning guitar hero. Warren wasn't out of grade school when some of his best-known collaborators were at the peak of their fame, but he's earned a powerful reputation for his fiery guitar work.

He developed a taste for soul and R&B at an early age from older brothers who listened to Otis Redding, Wilson Pickett, and Smokey Robinson. His primary guitar is a Gibson Les Paul '58 Reissue Electric Guitar. Often playing Gibson Firebird and Gibson ES-335 models as well as the Les Paul models, he has referred to himself as a "Gibson man". In 1980 he joined David Allan Coe's touring and recording band. In 1987 he got a call to perform backup vocals on a studio album by Dickey Betts, along with Dennis Robbins.

In 1988 Haynes was invited to join the band of former Allman Brothers guitarist Dickey Betts. In 1989, Betts and Gregg Allman re-formed the Allman Brothers Band, and Haynes was brought aboard as their guitarist. In 1994, Haynes broke up the Warren Haynes Band and formed Gov't Mule, a power trio featuring Allman Brothers bassist Allen Woody and drummer Matt Abts. In 2003 and 2004, Warren released two solo acoustic albums, The Lone EP, a collection of live performances and Live from Bonnaroo which documents his solo performance at the 2003 Bonnaroo Music Festival. In addition Haynes founded and manages Evil Teen Records.

Early Life

Warren Haynes was born on April 6, 1960 in Asheville, North Carolina as the youngest of three brothers. Showing a passion for music at an early age, he began playing the guitar when he was 11. Haynes's early musical influences included Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, and Johnny Winter.

Career Beginnings

At the age of 20 in 1980, Haynes joined the touring and recording band of singer-songwriter David Allan Coe. After serving in the band for four years, he joined the blues and roots group the Nighthawks. Meanwhile, Haynes played with various local musicians and did session guitar and vocal work.

The Dickey Betts Band

In the late 1980s, Haynes was invited to perform backup vocals on an album by Dickey Betts, who was working on his solo career after the breakup of the Allman Brothers Band. Following the session, Betts brought on Haynes as his permanent guitarist. They were soon joined by drummer Matt Abts and keyboardist Johnny Neel, forming the Dickey Betts Band. In 1988, the group released the album "Pattern Disruptive."

The Allman Brothers Band

When the Allman Brothers Band decided to reunite in 1989, Betts recruited Haynes to join the band. Also joining were Johnny Neel, from the Dickey Betts Band, and bass guitarist Allen Woody. The Allman Brothers Band went on to release the album "Seven Turns" in 1990. That was followed by 1991's "Shades of Two Worlds," on which Haynes cowrote five songs. The Allman Brothers Band's next studio album was "Where It All Begins," released in 1994; it was the group's last studio album recorded with Betts. Also in 1994, the band played at Woodstock '94.

Both Haynes and Woody left the Allman Brothers Band in 1997 to focus on their side project, Gov't Mule. Following Woody's passing in the summer of 2000, Haynes returned to the Allman Brothers Band. He went on to record the group's 12th and final studio album, "Hittin' the Note," which was released in 2003. Haynes later appeared on the live albums "One Way Out" and "Play All Night: Live at the Beacon Theatre 1992." In 2014, the Allman Brothers Band announced its disbanding.

Gov't Mule

In 1994, Haynes formed the Southern rock jam band Gov't Mule with his fellow Allman Brothers Band member Allen Woody. They were joined by drummer Matt Abts, who had played with Haynes in the Dickey Betts Band. Gov't Mule released its self-titled debut studio album in 1995, followed by a live album the next year. The band concluded the decade with "Dose" and "Live… With a Little Help from Our Friends." Kicking off the new millennium, Gov't Mule released "Life Before Insanity," which would be the final album with Woody before his unexpected death in the summer of 2000. Moving forward, the band released the studio albums "The Deep End, Volume 1" and "The Deep End, Volume 2," both of which featured bass players Woody had admired. In 2003, bassist Andy Hess and keyboardist Danny Louis joined Gov't Mule as permanent members. With the new lineup, the band released the album "Deja Voodoo" in 2004. An EP of additional material, entitled "Mo' Voodoo," came out the next year.

Gov't Mule released its seventh studio album, "High & Mighty," in 2006. That was followed in 2007 by "Mighty High" and the live album "Holy Haunted House." In 2008, Hess left Gov't Mule and was replaced by Jorgen Carlsson. The band went on to release the album "By a Thread" in 2009, its first album on Haynes's Evil Teen Records. In 2010, Gov't Mule went back to the vault to release "Mulennium," a three-disc recording of a 1999 New Year's Eve show in Atlanta, Georgia. Three years later, the band released its tenth studio album, "Shout!" Following that were four live albums: "Dark Side of the Mule," "Sco-Mule," "Stoned Side of the Mule Vol. 1 & 2," and "Dub Side of the Mule." In 2016, Gov't Mule released the demo album "The Tel-Star Sessions." The next year, the group released the studio album "Revolution Come…Revolution Go." After a break from recording, Gov't Mule put out its 12th studio album, "Heavy Load Blues," in late 2021.

The Dead

Since Jerry Garcia passed away in 1995, Haynes has frequently performed with the surviving members of the Grateful Dead. He has played lead guitar and sung for Phil Lesh's group Phil Lesh and Friends, as well as for the Dead.

Other Musical Projects

In 1993, Haynes released his debut solo album, "Tales of Ordinary Madness." A decade later, he released a pair of solo acoustic albums. Haynes has made an array of guest appearances for other artists in the 21st century. He played on numerous songs with Dave Matthews Band, and made many concert appearances with the group as well. Elsewhere, Haynes has contributed to songs by the Bottle Rockets, Jack Casady, Peter Frampton, Beth Hart, the Pretty Reckless, and Dolly Parton, among many other artists.

After recording the Gov't Mule album "By a Thread" in 2009, Haynes formed the Warren Haynes Band. The band released its debut album, "Man in Motion," in 2011. A major tour followed. In 2012, the Warren Haynes Band released a combo CD/DVD package of its concert at the Moody Theater.

The Christmas Jam

In late 1988, Haynes put on a charity benefit show in his hometown of Asheville, North Carolina called the Christmas Jam. Among the local artists at the inaugural Jam were Mike Barnes, Matt Sluder, and the Crystal Zoo. The Christmas Jam continued to grow over the years, eventually moving to the Asheville Civic Center to accommodate audience demand. Proceeds from the annual event go to the nonprofit Habitat for Humanity.

Personal Life & Real Estate

With his wife Stefani Scamardo, Haynes has a son named Hudson.

In 2007 Warren paid $3.375 million for a home set on 4.65 acres in Mount Kisco, New York.