What was Vinnie Paul's Net Worth?

Vinnie Paul was an American professional drummer and producer who had a net worth of $6 million at the time of his death in June 2018. Vinnie Paul Abbott was best known for being a co-founder of the heavy metal band Pantera. Paul formed Pantera in 1981 and was the only member of the band to be officially in the band from inception all the way through until they broke up 2003. Their 1994 album "Far Beyond Driven" hit #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. With the band, he recorded such acclaimed metal songs as "I'm Broken," "Suicide Note Pt. 1," "Cemetery Gates," and "Revolution is My Name," all of which earned Grammy Award nominations. Paul was also a member of the super group Hellyeah and co-founded the band Damageplan with his younger brother, Dimebag Darrell Abbott. Unfortunately, Vinnie Paul died on June 22, 2018 at the age of 54.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rock Stars Net Worth: $6 Million Date of Birth: Mar 11, 1964 - Jun 22, 2018 (54 years old) Place of Birth: Abilene Gender: Male Profession: Songwriter, Record producer, Drummer, Musician Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Vinnie Paul's Net Worth

Early Life

Vinnie Paul was born as Vincent Paul Abbott on March 11, 1964 in Abilene, Texas to Carolyn and country music songwriter Jerry. He had a younger brother named Darrell. Paul originally played the tuba, but was pushed toward the drums by his father, who claimed tuba players had no career prospects.

Pantera

In 1981, Paul formed the glam metal band Gemini with his brother Darrell on lead guitar and Terry Glaze on rhythm guitar. Donny Hart soon joined as lead vocalist, and Tommy D. Bradford joined as bassist. They left shortly after they joined, and Rex Brown came on as the bassist while Glaze took over lead vocal duties. The band was renamed Eternity before finally settling on Pantera. In 1983, Pantera released its debut album, "Metal Magic." It was followed by "Projects in the Jungle" and "I Am the Night." These albums were not particularly successful. Seeking a new and heavier sound, Pantera recruited Phil Anselmo to be its lead singer going forward. The band went on to release "Power Metal" in 1988.

Pantera had something of a turning point in 1990 with its fifth studio album, "Cowboys from Hell." The band's major label debut, the album introduced a heavier sound inspired by such bands as Judas Priest and Black Sabbath. Pantera next released "Vulgar Display of Power" in 1992. Two years later, the band had its greatest commercial success yet with "Far Beyond Driven," which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and was a charting hit in several other countries. The album launched three singles: "5 Minutes Alone," "I'm Broken," and the Black Sabbath cover "Planet Caravan." Pantera continued its success with "The Great Southern Trendkill" and the live album "Official Live: 101 Proof." The group's final studio album, "Reinventing the Steel," came out in 2000; it peaked at number four on the Billboard 200. Pantera ultimately disbanded in 2003.

Damageplan

Following the breakup of Pantera, Paul and his brother Darrell formed another heavy metal band, Damageplan, with Bob Zilla on bass and Pat Lachman singing lead vocals. The band recorded one album, "New Found Power," which came out in early 2004; it debuted at number 38 on the Billboard 200. At the end of the year, Damageplan abruptly came to an end when Darrell was shot and killed along with three others at a nightclub in Columbus, Ohio. The shooting took place during the band's performance at the club, with Darrell being the main target.

Hellyeah

After the murder of his brother, Paul was unsure if he would ever return to music. He eventually did in 2006 when he joined the heavy metal supergroup Hellyeah, featuring vocalist Chad Gray, guitarists Greg Tribbett and Tom Maxwell, and former Damageplan bassist Bob Zilla. With Hellyeah, Paul recorded six studio albums, starting with the band's eponymous debut album in 2007. That album debuted at number nine on the Billboard 200. Its follow-up, "Stampede," debuted at number eight, making it Hellyeah's highest-charting album. The final Hellyeah album featuring Paul is "Welcome Home," which was released in 2019 after his passing the previous year. He was subsequently replaced by drummer Roy Mayorga.

Other Musical Activities

Among his other musical activities, Paul founded his own label, Big Vin Records. Through the label, he released the country metal album "Rebel Meets Rebel," a collaboration with David Allan Coe and Pantera members Dimebag Darrell and Rex Brown recorded during Pantera's hiatus. Later, in 2008, Paul worked on a promotional video for the drum company ddrum, featuring several of his most memorable drum solos.

Death and Legacy

In June of 2018, Paul passed away at his home in Las Vegas from heart disease. He was 54 years of age. His death was met with tributes from all over the heavy metal community, including from members of Black Sabbath, Megadeth, Lamb of God, and Alice in Chains, among many other bands. Paul is interred beside his mother and brother in Arlington, Texas.

Paul's legacy looms large over the metal scene. With Pantera, he is credited with pioneering the second wave of thrash metal in the late 1980s and into the 90s. The band is considered to be among the most influential bands in the history of heavy metal music.