November 20, 2024
What was Vic Flick's net worth?

Vic Flick was an English musician who had a net worth of $500 thousand at the time of his death. Vic Flick was born in Worcester Park, Surrey, England, United Kingdom, on May 14, 1937. He died on November 14, 2024 at the age of 87.

Vic Flick was best known for playing the iconic guitar riff on the "James Bond Theme" for the 1962 film "Dr. No." This riff, performed on his 1939 Clifford Essex Paragon De Luxe guitar, became one of the most recognizable pieces of film music in history. He was paid 6 British pounds for his work.

Flick began his professional career in the 1950s as a session guitarist in London. He was a member of the John Barry Seven, working with composer John Barry who would later become famous for his James Bond scores. The group performed regularly on TV shows and recorded numerous singles, helping establish Barry's early career.

During the 1960s, Flick became one of London's most sought-after session guitarists. He contributed to numerous hit records and film soundtracks, working with artists like Herman's Hermits, Tom Jones, and Nancy Sinatra. His guitar work can be heard on songs like "Goldfinger" and other James Bond films, though the original Bond theme remained his most famous contribution.

Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Beyond the Bond franchise, Flick played on soundtracks for films like "The Ipcress File" and "From Russia with Love." He was part of London's renowned session musician community known as the "session cats," who played on countless British pop records during the 1960s and 1970s.

Flick's playing style, characterized by his distinctive use of a Fender Stratocaster and his ability to adapt to various genres, influenced many guitarists of the era. He was known for his versatility, able to switch between jazz, rock, pop, and orchestral music with ease.

In later years, Flick continued performing and recording, though less frequently. He wrote an autobiography titled "Vic Flick, Guitarman: From James Bond to The Beatles and Beyond" (2008), detailing his experiences in the British music industry. The book provides firsthand accounts of working with major artists and his contributions to numerous iconic recordings.

(Photo by Mel Bouzad/Getty Images)

