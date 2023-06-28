Turner "Tfue" Tenney Net Worth

What is Tfue's Net Worth?

Tfue is an American Twitch streamer and internet personality who has a net worth of $9 million. Tfue is the online handle of Turner Tenney, a professional esports player best known for playing competitive "Fortnite." Previously, he streamed such games as "Call of Duty," "H1Z1," and "Destiny" on Twitch, and uploaded videos to YouTube. In July 2019 Tfue surpassed Ninja in terms of hours viewed in the previous three months. Tfue had 30 million hours viewed in the period, which was 6 million more than viewers spent watching Ninja. In 2023, he left both platforms to focus exclusively on his esports career.

Early Life and Education

Turner Tenney was born on January 2, 1998 in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida as the third of four siblings. His siblings include Jack, who also became a popular online gamer. When Tenney was young, his parents divorced, and he was subsequently raised by his father Richard, who had his kids sell TV antennas at flea markets. Tenney attended middle school for a week, but left because he felt it "sucked." After that, he was homeschooled. Growing up, he was passionate about action sports, winning surfing contests and competing in downhill skateboarding. He also appeared in videos made by his brother Jack and Jack's group of friends.

Twitch

In 2014, Tenney launched his Twitch channel, Tfue. He became known on Twitch for streaming various battle royale games, including "Battle Royale," "H1Z1," and, especially, "Fortnite Battle Royale"; he also streamed "Call of Duty" and "Destiny." Tenney later joined the professional esports organization FaZe Clan. He faced many controversies over the years, and earned numerous bans. In May of 2018, Tenney received a 30-day ban for allegedly using the n-word on a stream, and the next month earned a permanent account ban on his Epic Games account for allegedly selling and buying Epic Games accounts. Shortly after that, he was banned from Twitch again, this time for two weeks. Tenney amassed over 11 million followers on Twitch before he retired from streaming in 2023.

YouTube

The same year he began streaming on Twitch, Tenney launched his Tfue YouTube channel. Featuring his many streams and vlogs, the channel racked up more than 11 million subscribers and over 1.5 billion total views. In June of 2023, following nearly two months of online inactivity, Tenney announced his departure from YouTube in a new video, in tandem with his retirement from Twitch and other streaming platforms.

FaZe Clan Lawsuits

In the spring of 2019, Tenney filed a lawsuit against the professional esports organization FaZe Clan, alleging that the group pressured him to live in one of its Los Angeles homes and engage in underage drinking and illegal gambling. Moreover, he claimed the organization only gave him 20% of his revenue from branded videos on social media, and half of his revenue from touring and other appearances. FaZe Clan responded by saying it didn't take any money from Tenney's tournament winnings, and took $60,000 from his brand videos. The group went on to claim it offered Tenney several improved contracts that he repeatedly rejected or ignored. That August, FaZe Clan filed a federal lawsuit in New York against Tenney, alleging that he had violated his contract by denigrating the organization and attempting to form a rival esports group. Further, FaZe Clan alleged that he had directly leaked confidential information to the media about his contract.

Tfue Studios

In 2020, the Tenney family began working to establish a centralized hub for video game streaming, action sports, classes, and other shenanigans where both Turner and Jack Tenney would create content. Using revenue sharing proceeds from Fortnite, Tfue purchased an old 16,000-square-foot warehouse in Indian Rocks Beach to renovate for the project. The concept is partly based on Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory, which features skate ramps, studio space, and various other eccentricities to create a fun and productive hub for creativity.

Personal Life

Tenney was previously in a relationship with Corinna Kopf, whom he began dating in 2018. After the two officially announced their romance online in 2019, they separated in the spring of 2021.

Tenney moved to New Jersey in 2019 with his gaming partner Cloakzy. He also owns a home in his hometown of Indian Rocks Beach, Florida.