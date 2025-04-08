What is Tony Levin's Net Worth?

Tony Levin is a musician, composer, and singer who has a net worth of $4 million. Tony Levin specializes in electric bass guitars and the Chapman Stick. The primary bassist for Peter Gabriel since the late 1970s, he has also been a member of such bands as King Crimson, Liquid Tension Experiment, Bozzio Levin Stevens, HoBoLeMa, and Stick Men. A prolific session musician, Levin has played on more than 500 albums since the 1970s.

Early Life and Education

Tony Levin was born on June 6, 1946 in Boston, Massachusetts and was raised in a Reform Jewish home in suburban Brookline. When he was just ten years of age, he began playing the double bass; later, in high school, he played the tuba and sang in a barbershop quartet. For his higher education, Levin attended the University of Rochester's Eastman School of Music. Meanwhile, he played in the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra.

Session Musician

In 1970, Levin moved to New York City. He went on to become an in-demand session musician, playing bass on sundry albums throughout the decade. Levin played on albums by such artists as Carly Simon, Chuck Mangione, Don McLean, Lou Reed, Buddy Rich, Paul Simon, Alice Cooper, and Andy Pratt. In the 1980s, he did session work for John Lennon and Yoko Ono, Art Garfunkel, Judy Collins, Lawrence Gowan, James Taylor, Tom Waits, Pink Floyd, and Bonnie Tyler, among a surfeit of other artists. Levin has also contributed to albums by such artists as Andy Summers, Tracy Chapman, Michelle Shocked, Indigo Girls, Paula Cole, and David Bowie.

Bassist for Peter Gabriel

In 1977, Levin joined the band of Peter Gabriel, and established himself as the artist's primary bass player from that point on. With a few exceptions, he has played bass on all of Gabriel's studio albums and on several of his world tours. During his time with Gabriel, Levin honed his mastery of the Chapman Stick, an electric musical instrument, and co-invented funk fingers, short drumsticks that attach to the fingers of a bass player for a more percussive sound.

King Crimson

In 1981, Levin joined the revived version of the progressive rock band King Crimson, which had been inactive for seven years. His bandmates were Robert Fripp, Bill Bruford, and Adrian Belew. With King Crimson, Levin recorded four studio albums: "Discipline" (1981), "Beat" (1982), "Three of a Perfect Pair" (1984), and "THRAK" (1995). In the late 1990s, he was a member of two King Crimson spinoff projects, ProjeKct One and ProjeKct Four. Levin would return to King Crimson for further incarnations of the group in the 21st century.

Other Bands

Levin formed a few bands in the late 1990s, notably the supergroups Bozzio Levin Stevens, Liquid Tension Experiment, and Bruford Levin Upper Extremities. With Bozzio Levin Stevens, a mostly improvisational group, he recorded the albums "Black Light Syndrome" (1997) and "Situation Dangerous" (2000). As a member of the instrumental progressive metal supergroup Liquid Tension Experiment, he recorded albums in 1998 and 1999 before the group disbanded. LTE briefly reunited in 2008 for a series of live shows, and got together again in 2020 to record a third studio album, which came out in 2021. Levin's other bands have included L'Image, HoBoLeMa, and Stick Men. The lattermost group, which also includes Pat Mastelotto and Markus Reuter, has released several albums and EPs since 2010.

Solo Career

Levin released his debut solo album, "World Diary," in 1995. He followed it with "Waters of Eden" in 2000. Levin went on to release the instrumental album "Pieces of the Sun" in 2002; for the opening track, "Apollo," he earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best Rock Instrumental Performance. His other solo albums include "Resonator" (2006), "Stick Man" (2007), and "Bringing it Down to the Bass" (2024).

Personal Life

In 1998, Levin married record promoter Andi Turco. Together, they have a daughter named Maggie who is a filmmaker.

Real Estate

In September 2017, Tony paid $427,000 for a home in Kingston, New York. Today this home is worth around $800,000.