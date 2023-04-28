What is Tony Kanal's net worth?

Tony Kanal is a British-American musician, record producer and songwriter who has a net worth of $25 million. Born in Kingsbury, London, England, Tony Kanal lived all over when he was a child, staying briefly in London, Canada, and Indiana. When he was in elementary school, his family finally settled in Anaheim, California, where they opened a gift shop. His father suggested he play an instrument, and he started with the saxophone, but later shifted to bass. This led to him joining the group, No Doubt, as their bassist. At the urging of his parents, he attended California State University-Fullerton, where he majored in psychology, while also pursuing his music career. In addition to his work with No Doubt, he has also produced tracks for the soundtrack of "50 First Dates", as well as writing and producing tracks for Gwen Stefani's first solo album, Pink's album, "Funhouse", and Shontelle's album, "No Gravity".

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rock Stars Net Worth: $25 Million Date of Birth: Aug 27, 1970 (52 years old) Place of Birth: Kingsbury Gender: Male Profession: Musician, Record producer, Songwriter, Bassist Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Tony Kanal's Net Worth

Early Life

Kanal was born on August 27, 1970 in Kingsbury, London, England. His parents, Gulab and Lajwanti, are originally from India and emigrated to London when Kanal was born. He spent most of his childhood in London, though the family also briefly lived in Toronto, Canada and Munster, Indiana before returning to London. At the age of 11, Kanal and his family moved to the United States and settled in Anaheim, California. He attended South Junior High School and Anaheim High School. In seventh grade, he joined the concert band and learned to play the saxophone. He later learned how to play the electric bass guitar with help from one of his school mates. After high school, Kanal enrolled at California State University, Fullerton where he majored in psychology.

No Doubt

Due to his involvement in the music scene in high school, Kanal was invited to No Doubt's first official club show on March 14, 1987 by the band's original drummer and fellow Anaheim High School student, Chris Webb. Kanal was impressed with the band and later joined the band as its bassist at the age of 16. In the next few years, No Doubt continued playing shows regularly and music executives began taking notice. In 1991, No Doubt signed with Interscope Records and began recording their first full-length album. The self-titled album was released in 1992 and the band spent the year touring the United States.

Over the next decade, No Doubt's popularity skyrocketed. They released the albums "Tragic Kingdom" in 1995, "The Beacon Street Collection" in 1995, "Return of Saturn" in 2000, "Rock Steady" in 2001, "The Singles" in 2003, and "Everything in Time: B-Sides, Rarities, Remixes" in 2004. Throughout this time, the band toured around the world and also received numerous awards and accolades, including two Grammy Awards and five MTV Music Video Awards.

In 2004, No Doubt went on hiatus following the conclusion of their most recent tour. Kanal took this time to begin producing and writing other music. He produced three songs for the soundtrack of "50 First Dates." He also produced and co-wrote three tracks on Gwen Stefani's first solo album, "Love. Angel. Music. Baby." In 2006, he produced Elan Atias's debut album, "Together as One" and also worked with Gwen Stefani on her follow-up solo album, "The Sweet Escape."

Other Work

Over the next couple years, he worked with other artists like Pepper, Pink, Weezer, and Shontelle. He also began preparing a new album with No Doubt while Stefani was working on her second album. The band planned to complete the album after Stefani's solo tour was complete. In 2009, No Doubt toured for the first time in nearly five years, playing over 50 shows around North America. In 2010, the band performed at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C. to celebrate the life's work of Paul McCartney. In 2012, No Doubt released "Push and Shove," a new album. They went on to headline several music festivals over the next couple years.

In 2014, Kanal formed the band Dreamcar along with No Doubt bandmates Tom Dumont and Adrian Young, as well as with Davey Havok of AFI. They released their debut self-titled album through Columbia Records in 2017 and toured the United States in support of it.

Kanal has continued collaborating and playing with other bands and artists. In October of 2018, he joined Danny Elfman during the encore of this three "Nightmare Before Christmas" shows at the Hollywood Bowl. A couple weeks later, he performed a set of eight Red Hot Chili Peppers songs with musicians Adam Levine, Chad Smith, Andrew Watt, and Darren Criss at Maroon 5's annual Halloween party in Los Angeles. In December of 2018, he played bass for The Offspring on their Australian festival headline tour. He again joined the band for their tour of Japan in January of 2019.

Personal Life

Kanal dated bandmate Gwen Stefani from 1987 to 1994. After they broke up, they continued to have a creative relationship which resulted in many popular No Doubt songs like "Don't Speak." Stefani later wrote the solo song "Cool" about their relationship as friends for her debut solo album. Kanal married American home designer Erin Lokitz and the couple had their first daughter, Coco, in 2011. In 2013, they had a second daughter, Saffron. Kanal is a vegan and animal rights activist. He often promotes and speaks about animal rights issues and has supported the organizations Farm Sanctuary, LA Animal Save, Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation, Supporting the Fur Ban, and Animal Place.

Real Estate

In 2005 Tony paid $2.725 million for a home in LA's Los Feliz neighborhood. The seller was Heath Ledger.