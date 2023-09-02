What is Till Lindemann's Net Worth?

Till Lindemann is a German singer-songwriter who has a net worth of $8 million. Till Lindemann is best known as the lead vocalist and lyricist of the pioneering Neue Deutsche Härte band Rammstein. With the band, he has recorded such hit songs as "Engel," "Du hast," "Sonne," "Mein Teil," and "Amerika." Beyond his music career, Lindemann has appeared in some films and published poetry books.

Early Life and Education

Till Lindemann was born on January 4, 1963 in Leipzig, East Germany to Brigitte, a journalist for the public radio and television broadcaster Norddeutscher Rundfunk, and Werner, a poet. He was raised with his younger sister Saskia in Wendisch-Rambow. At the age of 11, Lindemann attended a sports school at the German sports club SC Empor Rostock. As a teenager, he went to a boarding school. After his parents divorced in the mid-1970s, Lindemann lived with his father for a short time. In 1978, he participated in the European Junior Swimming Championships and was shortlisted for the 1980 Olympics, but had to leave the sport due to injury.

Career Beginnings

Before entering the music world, Lindemann had a number of odd jobs, including as an apprentice carpenter, a peat cutter, a basket weaver, and a gallery technician. In 1986, he formed his first band, the Schwerin-based punk rock group First Arsch. Lindemann played the drums in the band, while Jörg Mielke sang and played bass. In late 1992, First Arsch released its debut album, "Saddle Up," with Paul Landers and Richard Kruspe on guitar.

Rammstein

In 1994, Lindemann and his First Arsch bandmates Landers and Kruspe formed the band Rammstein, one of the first groups to emerge within the Neue Deutsche Härte subgenre of rock music. They were joined by bassist Oliver Riedel, keyboardist Christian Lorenz, and drummer Christoph Schneider. Lindemann serves as the lead vocalist and lyricist of the band. After winning a local contest, Rammstein was given the opportunity to record demos and send them out to different record labels. This resulted in a contract with Motor Music. In 1995, the group released its debut album, "Herzeleid," which eventually reached number six on the charts in Germany. Rammstein had its breakthrough two years later with its second album, "Sehnsucht," which debuted at number one in Germany and spawned the hit singles "Engel" and "Du hast." A global tour lasting nearly four years followed. After the tour, Rammstein signed with Universal Music and released "Mutter," which launched the successful single "Sonne." The band's next album was 2004's "Reise, Reise"; it spawned the hit singles "Mein Teil" and "Amerika."

Rammstein released its fifth studio album, "Rosenrot," in 2005. It was followed in 2006 by the live album "Völkerball." Three years after that, the band released the album "Liebe ist für alle da," which launched the controversial single "Pussy," a number-one hit in Germany. Rammstein subsequently took a hiatus from recording and embarked on tours for several years while releasing greatest hits and live albums. Finally, after a decade without any new music, the band released the song "Deutschland" in March of 2019; it went to number one on the charts in Germany. The song was featured on Rammstein's untitled seventh studio album, released in May of 2019. Later, during the COVID-19 lockdowns, the band spontaneously wrote and recorded the album "Zeit," which came out in the spring of 2022. The album made it to number one on the albums charts in many European countries, including Germany, France, Denmark, Belgium, Austria, and Finland. It also performed well in the US, reaching number 15 on the Billboard 200 and number one on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart.

Lindemann

In 2013, Lindemann formed an eponymous side project, a super-duo with Swedish musician Peter Tägtgren. The pair released two studio albums: "Skills in Pills" in 2015 and "F & M" in 2019. In 2020, Tägtgren left the group, leaving Lindemann as a solo project.

Guest Appearances

Lindemann has made a number of guest appearances on tracks by other artists. In 2007, he contributed vocals to Apocalyptica's "Helden," a German-language cover of David Bowie's "Heroes." Later, Lindemann recorded vocals for the songs "Let's Go" and "Always On My Mind" by Emigrate, the band of his fellow Rammstein member Richard Kruspe. His other guest appearances have been on such songs as Zaz's "Le jardin des larmes" and Kovacs's "Child of Sin."

Stage Performance Style

With Rammstein, Lindemann has been notorious for his extravagant, often dangerous style of performing during live concerts. At times, he has worn angel wings fitted with flamethrowers. Because of the band's heavy use of pyrotechnics, Lindemann has sustained burns to many parts of his body. In another, controversial concert, he and his bandmate Christian Lorenz employed a squirting dildo during a performance of the song "Bück dich" in Worcester, Massachusetts. For the risqué performance, which also included simulated anal sex, the pair were arrested.

Poetry

In late 2002, Lindemann released his first book of poetry, entitled "Messer." His second book of poetry, "In stillen Nächten," was published in 2013. He went on to pen "100 Gedichte," which was released in 2020.

Film and Television

Lindemann has made some brief appearances on film and television over the years. In 1999, he appeared alongside his Rammstein bandmate Christoph Schneider in Leos Carax's film "Pola X." A few years later, he and the rest of Rammstein appeared as themselves in the action film "xXx," performing the song "Feuer frei!" Lindemann's other credits include the 2003 children's comedy film "Amundsen der Pinguin" and the 2004 film "Vinzent."

Personal Life

Lindemann's first daughter, Nele, was born in 1985; he raised her as a single father for the first seven years of her life. His ex-wife went on to have a daughter with his Rammstein bandmate Richard Kruspe in 1991. Lindemann had his second daughter, Marie Louise, in 1993 with his ex-wife Anja Köseling. Among his other relationships, he dated actress and model Sophia Thomalla from 2011 to 2015.

In mid-2023, a woman alleged that she had been recruited by a Russian woman on social media and groomed for sex with Lindemann. After that allegation, several other women came forward with accusations of being sexually harassed by Lindemann. Both Rammstein and Berlin's public prosecution office subsequently launched internal investigations into the matter.