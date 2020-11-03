Thomas Mars net worth: Thomas Mars is a French singer and musician who has a net worth of $40 million. He is best known for being the lead singer of the band Phoenix. His is also notable for being to married to director/producer Sofia Coppola since 2011. That means Thomas is the son-in-law of director/producer/entrepreneur Francis Ford Coppola. The net worth listed here is a combined net worth between Sofia and Thomas.

Thomas Mars was born in Versailles, France in November 1976. He plays keyboards, guitars, and drums. The band Phoenix formed in 1997 and released their debut studio album United in 2000. Phoenix released the albums Alphabetical in 2004 and It's Never Been Like That in 2006.

The band released the album Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix in 2009 which was certified gold in the US, Canada, and Australia. Phoenix released the album Bankrupt! in 2013 and it reached #4 in the US and #3 in France as well as #4 in Canada. Phoenix released the album Ti Amo in 2017. Their single "1901" reached #1 on the US Alternative chart and #3 on the US Rock chart and their single "Lisztomania" reached #4 and #5 on those respective charts.