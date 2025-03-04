Last Updated: March 5, 2025
Category:
Richest CelebritiesRock Stars
Net Worth:
$2 Million
Birthdate:
Sep 29, 1964 (60 years old)
Birthplace:
Seattle
Gender:
Male
Profession:
Singer, Musician, Songwriter
Nationality:
United States of America
  1. What Is Taime Downe's Net Worth?
  2. Formation Of Faster Pussycat
  3. Commercial Success
  4. Hiatus And Revival
  5. Personal Life
  6. Real Estate
  7. Legacy

What is Taime Downe's net worth?

Taime Downe is an American musician who has a net worth of $2 million. Taime Downe, real name Gustave Molvik, is an American musician best known as the founder and lead vocalist of the glam metal band Faster Pussycat. Rising from the vibrant Sunset Strip scene of Los Angeles in the mid-1980s, Downe established himself as a distinctive voice in the hair metal movement. With his gritty vocals and rebellious persona, he helped Faster Pussycat achieve commercial success during the late 1980s and early 1990s. Despite the band's initial breakup in 1993 amid the changing musical landscape, Downe revived Faster Pussycat in 2001 and has continued to tour and record, maintaining a loyal fanbase while also exploring side projects such as his industrial rock band The Newlydeads. Throughout his career spanning over three decades, Downe has remained a resilient figure in the rock scene.

Formation of Faster Pussycat

In 1985, Taime Downe founded Faster Pussycat in Los Angeles, bringing together guitarists Greg Steele and Brent Muscat along with bassist Kelly Nickels. Named after the Russ Meyer cult film "Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill!", the band quickly gained a following in the competitive Los Angeles club circuit. Their raw, sleazy sound and energetic performances set them apart from many of their contemporaries, establishing them as fixtures at legendary venues like The Whisky a Go Go and The Roxy.

Getty Images

Commercial Success

Faster Pussycat signed with Elektra Records and released their self-titled debut album in 1987. The band's breakthrough came with their sophomore effort, "Wake Me When It's Over" (1989), which featured their biggest hit single "House of Pain." Their third album, "Whipped!" (1992), continued to showcase their distinctive blend of glam metal with blues and punk influences. Throughout this period, the band sold over two million records worldwide, toured extensively, and secured their place in the pantheon of 1980s hard rock acts.

Hiatus and Revival

When grunge and alternative rock displaced hair metal from the mainstream in the early 1990s, Faster Pussycat disbanded in 1993. During this period, Downe explored new musical directions, forming the industrial rock project The Newlydeads and collaborating with various artists. In 2001, he revived Faster Pussycat with a new lineup, eventually releasing "The Power and the Glory Hole" in 2006, their first studio album in 14 years. Since then, Downe has kept the band active on the touring circuit, particularly in the growing nostalgia market for 1980s rock.

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Personal Life

Downe's fiancée Kimberly Burch died in March 2025 from falling from a cruise ship. Kimberly fell to her death 'from a room balcony' on the first night of The 80s Cruise on the Royal Caribbean cruise ship, Explorer of the Seas. Kimberly had traveled on the seven-day cruise to support Taime, who was performing with his punk band. The cruise departed from Miami and was set to visit Nassau, San Juan, and Labadee. She had been in a relationship with the rocker for around six years.

The band has also faced its own losses, with former drummer Brett Bradshaw passing away on March 26, 2021, at age 50.

Real Estate

In May 1998, Taime paid $235,000 for a home in Los Angeles, California. This remains his primary residence, and today, it is worth around $1.3 million.

Legacy

Despite the ups and downs of his career, Taime Downe has maintained a distinctive voice in rock music. His influence extends beyond record sales, with Faster Pussycat helping to define the sound and aesthetic of the Sunset Strip scene. While never achieving the commercial heights of some contemporaries like Mötley Crüe or Guns N' Roses, Downe's longevity and artistic integrity have earned him respect among fans of hard rock and metal. As he continues to perform with Faster Pussycat, Taime Downe represents the enduring spirit of a musical era that, despite numerous critical dismissals, has demonstrated remarkable staying power.

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
