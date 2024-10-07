Last Updated: October 7, 2024
What is Steve Jordan's Net Worth?

Steve Jordan is an American music director, producer, songwriter, and musician who has a net worth of $10 million. Steve Jordan is best known for being the drummer for The Rolling Stones. He took over after the death of Charlie Watts in 2021. One of the most respected and highly sought-after drummers in the world, Jordan has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music industry.

Early Years

Steve Jordan was born on January 14, 1957. The son of an architect, he graduated in 1974 from the High School of Music & Art in New York City. Music was a constant in his childhood home, and he grew up listening to his father's record collection and banging on pots and pans. Jordan acquired his first drum set piece by piece – the first drum given to him by his grandmother and more pieces added as his talent progressed. The first song he learned how to play on the drums was Blues March by Art Blakey.

Professional Career

In 1976, Steve Jordan became a substitute drummer for the American jazz band Stuff. During the 1970s and the 1980s, he was also a member of the band which played regularly on the American late-night sketch comedy variety show Saturday Night Live. From 1982 to 1986, he played in the band, which performed regularly on the late-night talk show Late Night with David Letterman.

Jordan played drums on English singer Joe Cocker's American tour as well as the Blues Brothers tour during the 1970s. He also performed on nine of the Blues Brothers albums. During the 1980s, Jordan was a member of the band Eyewitness with jazz guitarist Steve Khan, bassist Anthony Jackson and percussionist Manolo Badrena.

As a member of English musician Keith Richards' side-project band Xpensive Winos, Jordan wrote songs for the band's three albums, all of which he co-produced; "Talk is Cheap" in 1988, "Main Offender" in 1992 and "Crosseyed Heart" in 2015.

In 2005, Jordan became the drummer in the newly formed blues rock band The John Mayer Trio with bassist Pino Palladino and American singer John Mayer. In 2006, he toured with English guitarist and singer Eric Clapton during Clapton's European tour. The following year, he toured North America with Clapton and his band.

Jordan and his wife, Meegan Voss, are also members of the band The Verbs. Voss had formerly been a member of the punk bands the Poptarts and the Antoinettes. The Verbs have released two albums; "And Now… The Verbs" and "The Trip."

(Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Concerts & Documentaries

Steve Jordan appeared in the 1987 documentary "Hail! Hail! Rock 'n' Roll," a tribute to American singer and songwriter Chuck Berry. He is featured in the 1998 DVD concert video "James Taylor Live at the Beacon Theatre," the 2005 documentary "Make It Funky!" – a history of the music of New Orleans – and the 2007 DVD "Where the Light Is: John Mayer Live in Los Angeles."

Collaborations

Steve Jordan has provided musical accompaniment to some of the most successful vocalists in the world. He played drums on the Alicia Keys track "If I Ain't Got You," Bruce Springsteen's album "Devils & Dust," the Bee Gees album "Still Waters," Beyonce's album "I Am…Sasha Fierce," Kelly Clarkson's album "Stronger" and Bruno Mars' album "Unorthodox Jukebox" among the dozens of artists he has musically collaborated with.

Jordan produced the 2006 Grammy Award-winning John Mayer album "Continuum," as well as work by John Schofield, Herbie Hancock, Boz Scaggs, Los Lonely Boys, and Patti Scialfa.

The Rolling Stones

The English rock band The Rolling Stones, founded in London in 1962, originally consisted of lead vocalist Mick Jagger, guitarist Keith Richards, bassist Bill Wyman, musician and backup singer Brian Jones, and drummer Charlie Watts. In August of 2021, as The Rolling Stones prepared to continue their No Filter Tour – which was brought to a halt due to the Covid pandemic – Watts decided not to take part as his health necessitated heart surgery. Jordan – whom Watts held in great esteem – was hired to replace him. Watts died at a London hospital on August 24 at the age of 80.

Accolades

In 2009, Steve Jordan was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media for his work on the soundtrack for the film "Cadillac Records."

Equipment

Steve Jordan plays Yamaha drums with signature drumsticks made by the Vic Firth Company of Boston, Massachusetts.

