What is Steve Gorman's Net Worth?

Steve Gorman is a radio host and musician who has a net worth of $4 million. Steve Gorman serves as the co-host of "Steve Gorman Rocks!," as well as the co-host of the morning show on the Minneapolis station KQRS. Previously, he co-hosted the sports talk radio show "Steve Gorman Sports!" on Fox Sports Radio. As a musician, Gorman was a founding member and the drummer of the rock band the Black Crowes.

Early Life and Education

Steve Gorman was born on August 17, 1965 in Muskegon, Michigan. His family later moved to Maryland, where Gorman attended Benfield Elementary School. There, he played the snare drum in the school band. Gorman moved again, to Hopkinsville, Kentucky, in 1975; he went on to attend University Heights Academy there. For his higher education, he attended Western Kentucky University, where he studied broadcasting.

Career Beginnings

Early in his music career, Gorman played drums in several bands in Bowling Green, Kentucky, including Swale, Alfred & the Stately Wayne Manors, and the Ricky Nelson Story. In 1986, he formed the band Lack of Interest with his friends Jon Vanover and Brent Woods. Early the next year, Gorman played drums in his friend Clint Steele's band Mary My Hope.

The Black Crowes

In late 1987, Gorman joined Chris Robinson, Rich Robinson, and Jeff Cease in the rock band Mr. Crowe's Garden. The group later added Johnny Colt and changed its name to the Black Crowes. In 1990, the Black Crowes released their debut studio album, "Shake Your Money Maker," which reached number four on the Billboard 200 and spawned the hit singles "Hard to Handle" and "She Talks to Angels." Cease left the band after recording the album, and was replaced by Marc Ford.

The Black Crowes released their second album, "The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion," in 1992. It reached number one on the Billboard 200 and number two on the UK Albums Chart. The band's next album was 1994's "Amorica," which was not quite as commercially successful. Following that was 1996's "Three Snakes and One Charm." Closing out the decade, the Black Crowes released "By Your Side," the first album with new bassist Sven Pipien. The band released one more album, 2001's "Lions," before going on a hiatus in 2002.

The Black Crowes reunited in 2005 without Gorman. He eventually returned, recording the band's 2008 studio album "Warpaint." Featuring new members Luther Dickinson and Adam MacDougall, the album debuted at number five on the Billboard 200. The Black Crowes subsequently released "Before the Frost…Until the Freeze" in 2009; it also debuted at number five on the Billboard 200. A couple of years after that album, Gorman, Dickinson, and MacDougall left the band. Gorman would return in 2012, playing with the band until its alleged "final" breakup in 2015.

Trigger Hippy

In 2009, Gorman formed the rock band Trigger Hippy with bassist Nick Govrik and other musicians in Nashville, Tennessee including Audley Freed and Jimmy Herring. The band played shows in 2011 and 2012 with a rotating roster of members before settling on a lineup with Gorman, Govrik, Joan Osborne, Jackie Greene, and Tom Bukovac. In 2013, Trigger Hippy released its debut EP, and in 2014 released its debut studio album. After taking a hiatus in 2015, the group returned in 2019 with a new four-piece lineup featuring new members Ed Jurdi and Amber Woodhouse. With that lineup, Trigger Hippy released the album "Full Circle and Then Some."

Radio Career

A lifelong sports fan, Gorman created the sports and entertainment talk radio show "Steve Gorman Sports!" with his friends Mitch Blum and Brandon Gnetz in 2011. The show was broadcast on the radio in Nashville until 2013, and was subsequently syndicated on Fox Sports Radio from 2014 to 2018. Gorman co-hosted the Fox Sports Radio version with his cousin Jeffrey. In 2019, he began co-hosting "Steve Gorman Rocks!" with April Rose on Westwood One affiliate stations. Later, in early 2023, he moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota and became a co-host of the morning show on the station KQRS.

Personal Life

Gorman is married to his wife Rose Mary.