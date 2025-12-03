Steve Cropper Net Worth

What was Steve Cropper's Net Worth?

Steve Cropper was an American guitarist, songwriter, and record producer who had a net worth of $5 million. Steve Cropper, often referred to as "The Colonel," was a foundational figure in American soul music, serving as a renowned guitarist, songwriter, producer, and arranger whose signature minimalist style defined the "Memphis sound."

His career was cemented during the 1960s at Stax Records, where he was essential to the label's success. As the guitarist for the pioneering, racially integrated house band, Booker T. & the M.G.'s, Cropper laid down the bedrock rhythm for virtually every major Stax artist while simultaneously co-writing the band's own instrumental hits like "Green Onions." His prowess as a composer is legendary, resulting in co-writing credits on enduring classics such as Otis Redding's "(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay," Wilson Pickett's "In the Midnight Hour," and Eddie Floyd's "Knock on Wood."

After leaving Stax in 1970, Cropper continued his sought-after session work, collaborating with artists including John Lennon and Leon Russell. In the late 1970s, he joined the "Blues Brothers" band, appearing in the 1980 film "The Blues Brothers" and its sequel, "Blues Brothers 2000." His immense legacy was recognized with induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1992 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2005.

The Stax Records Era and Booker T. & the M.G.'s

Born Steven Lee Cropper on October 21, 1941, in Dora, Missouri, he moved with his family to Memphis, Tennessee, at the age of nine. This move exposed him to the rich sounds of R&B, Gospel, and Black church music, which profoundly shaped his unique musical style. Cropper acquired his first guitar at age fourteen and soon co-founded the Royal Spades, an instrumental group that quickly evolved into the Mar-Keys. The Mar-Keys found early success with their 1961 instrumental hit, "Last Night," helping to launch the fledgling Satellite Records, which soon became Stax Records.

For nearly a decade starting in 1961, Cropper was the central musical architect at Stax, serving as the label's house guitarist, producer, engineer, and A&R man. During this time, the celebrated studio band, Booker T. & the M.G.'s, was formed, featuring Cropper on guitar, Booker T. Jones on organ, Al Jackson Jr. on drums, and Donald "Duck" Dunn on bass. This racially integrated quartet became the rhythmic foundation for countless soul hits, and they achieved their own global fame with instrumental classics like the 1962 smash, "Green Onions," which hit number one on the R&B charts. The group released other successful instrumental albums, including "Soul Dressing," "Hip Hug-Her," and "Melting Pot."

Cropper's defining characteristic was his ability to use concise, impactful "money licks" that wove lyrically around vocals. He co-wrote numerous Stax classics, including Wilson Pickett's 1965 hit "In the Midnight Hour" and Eddie Floyd's "Knock on Wood." His guitar work was so crucial that on Sam & Dave's 1967 hit "Soul Man," lead singer Sam Moore famously commanded, "Play it, Steve!" Cropper's most renowned collaboration was with Otis Redding, with whom he co-wrote the seminal, posthumously released 1968 classic, "(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay." The song earned Cropper his first Grammy Award.

Post-Stax Career and The Blues Brothers

Cropper released his debut solo album, "With a Little Help from My Friends," in 1969. He subsequently left Stax in the fall of 1970 and opened his own studio in Memphis, TMI Studios. He continued working as a producer and session musician throughout the early 1970s for various artists.

In 1975, Mr. Cropper relocated to Los Angeles, where his session work continued, featuring collaborations with major rock figures like John Lennon and Leon Russell before he joined Levon Helm & the RCO All-Stars. His next high-profile move involved reuniting with Donald "Duck" Dunn to join the "Blues Brothers" band. Though the affiliation with "Saturday Night Live" comedians John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd initially faced skepticism—with critics giving the seasoned musicians "a lot of flak"—the band proved highly successful. Cropper noted that Belushi had played drums for years and Aykroyd actively played harmonica, validating their musical foundation. The "Blues Brothers" recorded multiple albums, including the number one album "Briefcase Full of Blues," and Cropper appeared in the 1980 film "The Blues Brothers" and its 1998 sequel, "Blues Brothers 2000." His affiliation with the group spanned four decades.

Honors and Later Collaborations

Cropper's enduring influence was formally recognized through several prestigious honors. Booker T. & the M.G.'s were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1992. Two years later, the band's reunion album, "That's the Way It Should Be," featured the track "Cruisin'," which won a Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Performance.

In the 2000s, Cropper continued his prolific career, releasing two albums in collaboration with former Rascals singer Felix Cavaliere and working on records by the Pixies frontman Frank Black. For his profound contributions as a composer, he was elected to the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2005. His later work included the Grammy-nominated album "Friendlytown" and an appearance in the acclaimed 2024 HBO docuseries "Stax: Soulsville, U.S.A." He also received a Grammy Award for lifetime achievement.

Personal Life

Mr. Cropper's first marriage, to Betty Grooms, ended in divorce. In 1988, he married Angel Hightower. He is survived by his wife, Angel Hightower, and four children: Stephen and Ashley Cropper from his first marriage, and Cameron Cropper and Andrea Cropper-Register from his second marriage.

Steve Cropper died on December 3, 2025, at the age of 84.