Stephan Jenkins Net Worth:

What is Stephan Jenkins's Net Worth?

Stephan Jenkins is an American singer, songwriter, producer, and guitarist who has a net worth of $9 million. Stephan Jenkins is best known for being the frontman of the alternative rock band Third Eye Blind. With the band, he has released such albums as "Blue," "Out of the Vein," "Ursa Major," "Screamer," and "Our Bande Àpart." He is credited with writing or co-writing most of Third Eye Blind's material, including their hit songs, "Semi-Charmed Life", "Losing a Whole Year", "Graduate", and "Never Let You Go". To date, the band has sold over 10 million albums around the world. While the group has remained successful, there has been much internal strife, and Mr. Jenkins has been in and out of court with numerous lawsuits surrounding the band over the course of their existence. Stephan Jenkins has dated several famous celebrities. He was in a three-year relationship with Charlize Theron. That relationship is said to have inspired many songs from the Third Eye Blind album "Out of the Vein". He also dated Vanessa Carlton. Jenkins has also ventured into acting, landing his first lead role in the 2003 direct-to-video thriller film "Art of Revenge."

Early Life and Education

Stephan Jenkins was born on September 27, 1964 in Indio, California. Shortly after he was born, he moved with his family to Wisconsin, where his father taught political science at the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee. Later, when Jenkins was six, the family moved back to California, settling in Palo Alto. His parents divorced the next year. As a teenager, Jenkins went to Henry M. Gunn Senior High School, graduating in 1983. It was while in high school that he first began seriously playing music, which he did with a band called Fast Forward that consisted of students from the nearby Stanford University. After the group disbanded, Jenkins and one of the band's members teamed up with a new bassist to form the trio Splash. For his higher education, Jenkins attended the University of California, Berkeley, from which he graduated in 1987 with a BA in English literature.

Puck and Natty

In 1992, Jenkins formed the hip hop duo Puck and Natty with Detroit rapper Herman Anthony Chunn. Although the duo was short-lived, their song "Just Wanna Be Your Friend" became a moderate hit after it was used on the teen television show "Beverly Hills, 90210."

Third Eye Blind

Jenkins achieved his greatest career success with the alternative rock band Third Eye Blind, which he founded with Kevin Cadogan in 1993. Initially, the band performed gigs around the San Francisco Bay Area as a relatively unknown act. Eventually, in 1996, the group signed a deal with Elektra Records. Jenkins and Cadogan, the band's main songwriters and guitarists, were joined by bassist Arion Salazar and drummer Brad Hargreaves. Third Eye Blind went on to release its eponymous debut studio album in 1997. A significant success, the album reached number 25 on the Billboard 200 and went multi-platinum in the US. Moreover, it launched some of the band's biggest hit songs, including "Semi-Charmed Life" and "Jumper." Third Eye Blind's second album, "Blue," came out in 1999; it peaked at number 40 on the Billboard 200. The band scored its highest-charting album yet in 2003 with its third album, "Out of the Vein," which made it to number 12. Five years after that, Third Eye Blind released a digital-only EP entitled "Red Star" that was meant to be an appetizer for the group's fourth studio album, "Ursa Major." Released in 2009, "Ursa Major" became the band's newest highest-charting album when it peaked at number three.

Following a six-year hiatus, Third Eye Blind released its fifth studio album, "Dopamine," in 2015. It debuted at number 13 on the Billboard 200. The following year saw the release of the EP "We Are Drugs," which was followed two years later by the EP "Thanks for Everything." Third Eye Blind's sixth studio album, "Screamer," came out in 2019. Two years after that, the band released its seventh studio album, "Our Bande Àpart."

Other Music Endeavors

Beyond Third Eye Blind, Jenkins made a featured appearance as a solo artist on the Run-DMC single "Rock Show" in 2001. He has also served as a producer on a number of artists' albums, including the Braids' "Here We Come" and Vanessa Carlton's "Harmonium," for which he also co-wrote four songs. Jenkins went on to co-write five more songs for Carlton's subsequent album, "Heroes & Thieves." Among his later work, he produced Spencer Barnett's EP "13 Summers In" and co-wrote the Blackbear song "I Feel Bad."

Film and Television

Jenkins ventured into acting in 2001 with a brief appearance in the musical dramedy film "Rock Star," playing the lead singer of a fictional band called Black Babylon. A couple years after that, he appeared on the Nickelodeon television sketch comedy series "All That." Jenkins also starred in the 2003 direct-to-video thriller film "Art of Revenge," playing a womanizing architect named Matthew Kane.

Personal Life

Earlier in his career, from about 1998 to 2001, Jenkins dated actress Charlize Theron. After that relationship, he dated singer-songwriter and pianist Vanessa Carlton from 2002 to 2007.

Real Estate

In 2004 Stephan paid $2.4 million for a home on Scott Street in San Francisco that dates back to 1922. He subsequently performed a major renovation and upgrade on the property. He listed the home a few years later for $3.5 million.