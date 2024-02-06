What is Scotty Moore's Net Worth?

Scotty Moore was an American guitarist and recording engineer who had a net worth of $1 million at the time of his death. Scotty Moore was best known for being a member of Elvis Presley's band the Blue Moon Boys between 1954 and 1968. With his electric guitar solo on Presley's 1957 hit song "Jailhouse Rock," he has been credited with inventing power chords. During his time playing in the Blue Moon Boys, Scotty was paid $200 a week when they toured, and $100 a week when they were off. During his time with Elvis, Scotty earned a total of $30,000. That's equal to around $260,000 in today's dollars. Along with the Blue Moon Boys, Moore was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 and the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in 2007.

Early Life

Scotty Moore was born as Winfield Scott Moore III on December 27, 1931 in Gadsden, Tennessee as the youngest of four boys. Growing up, he learned to play the guitar from family and friends. In 1948, although underage, Moore enlisted in the US Navy. He served in China and Korea until 1952.

Career Beginnings

Moore began his music career in jazz and country music. Inspired by guitarist Chet Atkins, he led a group called the Starlite Wranglers.

The Blue Moon Boys

In 1954, the owner of Sun Records, Sam Phillips, introduced Moore to singer Elvis Presley. Moore subsequently introduced Presley to double bass player Bill Black. The trio soon got to work on what would become Presley's first hit song, "That's All Right." Over the next few days, they recorded a cover of Bill Monroe's "Blue Moon of Kentucky," which became the B-side to "That's All Right." By late 1954, Moore, Presley, and Black had become collectively named the Blue Moon Boys. For a while, Moore also served as Presley's personal manager. The Blue Moon Boys toured and recorded throughout the American South, and performed on such high-profile television shows as "The Ed Sullivan Show," "The Milton Berle Show," and "The Steve Allen Show." Moore contributed to many of Presley's most famous songs, including "Heartbreak Hotel," "Mystery Train," "Blue Suede Shoes," "Hound Dog," and "Jailhouse Rock." With his electric guitar solo on "Jailhouse Rock," Moore has been credited with inventing power chords.

Moore and Black started becoming distant from Presley in 1957 when the latter was filming "Loving You" in Hollywood. This came after they were disallowed by 20th Century Fox to accompany him on the soundtrack for his first film, "Love Me Tender." Moore and Black faced financial difficulties during this time, and infrequently saw Presley. Tensions came to a head later in 1957 after sessions for Presley's first Christmas album. Promised an opportunity to jam with Presley but then denied the opportunity, Moore and Black wrote a letter of resignation. However, it didn't take too long for Presley to hire the duo back, as he was unsatisfied with his replacement band. The Blue Moon Boys went on to perform for the Presley films "King Creole" and "G.I. Blues." In the early 1960s, Moore played on such Presley songs as "Such a Night," "Rock-A-Hula Baby," and "(You're the) Devil in Disguise." He later reunited with Presley for the "'68 Comeback Special" on NBC, the last time he ever saw the singer.

Other Musical Contributions

Beyond Presley, Moore made contributions to many works by other artists. In early 1958, when Presley was drafted, Moore produced the hit song "Tragedy" for Thomas Wayne Perkins. Later, he played in sessions for Roy Orbison, notably on his hit song "Crying." Moore also did some songwriting earlier in his career, co-writing "My Kind of Carrying On" and "Now She Cares No More." Additionally, he released a solo album in 1964 called "The Guitar That Changed the World." Moore made his final recording in 2011 as a guest on the Mike Eldred Trio's album "61 & 49."

Style and Influence

Moore was known for his iconic gold-colored Gibson ES-295 guitar. Later, he played a Gibson L-5 CESN and a Gibson Super 400. Moore's playing style was characterized by his use of finger-picking with a thumbpick, and his pioneering use of power chords. He became an influence for numerous rock guitarists over the next generation, including Jeff Beck, Keith Richards, and George Harrison.

Halls of Fame

With the Blue Moon Boys, Moore was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 and the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in 2007. In 2015, they were inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame. Moore was also inducted into the Rockabilly Hall of Fame.

Death

On June 28, 2016, Moore passed away in Nashville, Tennessee. He was 84 years of age.