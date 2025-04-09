What is Scott Shriner's net worth?

Scott Shriner is an American musician who has a net worth of $5 million. Scott Shriner has established himself as a cornerstone of alternative rock as the longtime bassist for the band Weezer. Joining the group in 2001 following the departure of Mikey Welsh, Shriner brought stability to the band's ever-changing lineup and has since become its longest-serving bassist. His distinctive playing style and backing vocals have been essential components of Weezer's sound across multiple albums, including "Maladroit," "Make Believe," "The Red Album," and several others that achieved both commercial success and critical acclaim. Beyond Weezer, Shriner has worked as a session musician and collaborated with various artists, drawing from his early career experiences which included a stint in the U.S. Marine Corps and playing in several Toledo-based bands before finding his permanent musical home with Weezer.

Early Life and Musical Beginnings

Born Scott Gardner Shriner on July 11, 1965, in Toledo, Ohio, Shriner developed an interest in music at an early age. However, his path to professional musicianship wasn't straightforward. After high school, Shriner enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he served for several years before returning to civilian life with a renewed focus on pursuing music.

Back in Toledo, Shriner immersed himself in the local music scene, playing bass in various bands including The Fever and Loved by Millions. During this formative period, he honed his skills as a bassist and performer, developing the musical foundation that would later serve him well in his career with Weezer.

Joining Weezer

In 2001, Weezer was at a crossroads. The band, formed in 1992 by Rivers Cuomo, had already experienced lineup changes and was once again in need of a bassist following Mikey Welsh's departure due to personal health issues. Shriner, who had relocated to Los Angeles to further his music career, seized the opportunity.

Initially hired as a touring bassist, Shriner quickly proved himself as an integral member of the band. His first recording with Weezer was their fourth studio album, "Maladroit" (2002), where his aggressive bass playing helped shape the album's heavier sound. Shriner was officially confirmed as a permanent member, bringing stability to a position that had previously seen multiple changes.

Musical Contributions and Style

Shriner's bass playing is characterized by a robust tone and technical proficiency that complements Weezer's power-pop sound. Unlike some bassists who remain in the background, Shriner's contributions are often front and center in Weezer's arrangements, providing both rhythmic foundation and melodic counterpoint to Cuomo's guitar work.

Beyond his instrumental contributions, Shriner has also provided backing vocals on numerous Weezer tracks and occasionally takes lead vocals, showcasing his versatility as a musician. His presence has been a constant through various evolutions of Weezer's sound, from the heavier rock of "Maladroit" to the more polished pop productions of later albums.

Personal Life

In November 2005, Scott married Jillian Lauren. Earlier in life, Jillian was a member of the harem of Prince Jefri Bolkiah of Brunei, the younger brother of the Sultan of Brunei. In 2010 she wrote what became a bestselling memoir, "Some Girls: My Life in a Harem," which documented her extraordinary experience in Prince Jefri Bolkiah of Brunei's harem. Her literary output expanded significantly with works including "Pretty," "Everything You Ever Wanted," and her 2023 USA Today bestselling true crime book "Behold the Monster: Facing America's Most Prolific Serial Killer."

This latter work demonstrated Lauren's evolution as a writer, chronicling her extensive interviews with serial killer Samuel Little. Her dedicated efforts to seek justice for Little's victims and match unsolved cold cases to him were further documented in the 2021 five-part documentary series "Confronting a Serial Killer," showcasing her commitment to giving voice to forgotten victims.

In 2009, Scott and Jillian adopted a boy from Ethiopia.

Real Estate

In May 2018, Scott and Jillian paid $1.75 million for a home in Eagle Rock, California. Today, this home is worth around $2.5 million. It is in the backyard of this home where a bizarre scene unfolded in April 2025…

Jill Shriner 2025 Arrest

In a shocking development that rocked both Shriner's personal life and the music community, Jillian was arrested on April 8, 2025, on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident with law enforcement at their Eagle Rock home in Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers were pursuing suspects from an unrelated hit-and-run when they observed Jillian Shriner armed with a handgun in a neighboring property. Despite multiple commands to drop the weapon, she allegedly pointed the gun at officers, resulting in police opening fire. Jillian sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound before retreating into her residence. She later surrendered to authorities and was taken into custody.

The incident occurred just days before Weezer was scheduled to perform at the Coachella Festival. Jillian, an author known for her 2010 memoir "Some Girls: My Life in a Harem," was released on a $1 million bond on April 9, with a court appearance scheduled for April 30. Neither Scott Shriner nor representatives for Weezer had issued a statement about the incident as of April 10.