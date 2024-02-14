What is Rudolf Schenker's Net Worth?

Rudolf Schenker is a German musician who has a net worth of $80 million. Rudolf Schenker is best known as the founder, lead guitarist, and primary songwriter of the hard rock band Scorpions. The longest-serving original member of the band, he contributed to such hit songs as "Rock You Like a Hurricane," "Wind of Change," "Still Loving You," "Send Me an Angel," and "Big City Nights." Schenker is known for his exuberant guitar riffing and rambunctious live performances.

Early Life

Rudolf Schenker was born on August 31, 1948 in Hildesheim, Germany. He has a younger brother named Michael, who also became a guitarist.

Scorpions

In Hanover, Germany in 1965, Schenker formed the hard rock band Scorpions. The band went through a number of lineup changes over the ensuing years, and at one point included Schenker's younger brother Michael. With Klaus Meine as the lead vocalist, Scorpions released their debut studio album, "Lonesome Crow," in West Germany in 1972. Michael left the band not long after that, while Ulrich Roth, Francis Buchholz, and Jürgen Rosenthal joined the lineup. Scorpions went on to release their second studio album, "Fly to the Rainbow," in late 1974. That was followed in 1975 by "In Trance," the beginning of the band's long collaboration with producer Dieter Dierks. Scorpions subsequently released "Virgin Killer" in 1976 and "Taken by Force" in 1977. The latter album was the last by the band to feature Ulrich Roth, who was replaced by Matthias Jabs. In 1979, Scorpions had their commercial breakthrough with the album "Lovedrive," which was their first to chart in the US and UK. The band's next two studio albums, "Animal Magnetism" (1980) and "Blackout" (1982), also charted in both countries.

Scorpions continued their success with their 1984 album "Love at First Sting," which peaked at number six on the Billboard 200 and launched the hit songs "Rock You Like a Hurricane," "Still Loving You," and "Big City Nights." The band's next album, 1988's "Savage Amusement," reached a career-best number five on the Billboard 200. That was followed by "Crazy World" (1990), which yielded the hit single "Wind of Change." Scorpions subsequently released the albums "Face the Heat" (1993), "Pure Instinct" (1996), and "Eye II Eye" (1999). After a five-year break from the studio, the band released its 15th studio album, "Unbreakable," in 2004. Three years later, Scorpions released the concept album "Humanity: Hour I." Following another three years, the band put out "Sting in the Tail," which was intended to be a farewell album. However, Scorpions returned in 2015 with the album "Return to Forever," their final album with drummer James Kottak. A seven-year break followed, after which the band released its 19th studio album, "Rock Believer," with new drummer Mikkey Dee.

Style and Influence

Schenker is known for his exuberant, energetic guitar riffs and rambunctious live performances, which often feature him swinging his instrument over his head and throwing and catching it in the air. He primarily plays Gibson Flying Vs and uses Marshall and ENGL amps. Schenker and Scorpions have influenced numerous hard rock and heavy metal bands since the 1980s, including Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard, Metallica, Megadeth, and Mötley Crüe.

Honors and Awards

Among his honors, Schenker was awarded the City of Hanover Plaque. In 2000, he received the Cross of Merit First Class of the Lower Saxony Order of Merit.

Personal Life

Previously, Schenker was married to a woman named Margret from 1980 to 2004. He went on to wed a woman named Tatjana.