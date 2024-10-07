Ronnie Radke net worth

What is Ronnie Radke's Net Worth?

Ronnie Radke is an American singer, songwriter, rapper, and musician who has a net worth of $14 million. Ronnie Radke is best known as the lead singer of the rock bands Falling in Reverse and Escape the Fate. He was ultimately fired from Escape the Fate in 2008 after he was sentenced to prison for violating his probation in relation to a murder case he was involved in. In June 2024, Falling in Reverse released a single, "All My Life" from their fifth studio album, "Popular Monster." The song features rapper Jelly Roll. The song hit #1 on the Billboard Rock chart. Radke has also released music as a solo artist.

Real Estate

In September 2024, Ronnie paid $9 million for a home in the Hollywood Hills.

Early Life

Ronnie Radke was born on December 15, 1983 in Las Vegas, Nevada. His brothers were Anthony and Matthew. Because his mother abused drugs and was absent, Radke was raised by his father Russell.

Escape the Fate

In 2004, Radke formed the rock band Escape the Fate with Max Green, Bryan Monte Money, Robert Ortiz, and Omar Espinosa. The band played in the Las Vegas post-hardcore scene before hitting it big by winning a radio contest judged by the band My Chemical Romance. Escape the Fate subsequently signed with Epitaph Records in early 2006 and released its debut EP, "There's No Sympathy for the Dead." Later in the year, the band released its debut album, "Dying is Your Latest Fashion." That would be Radke's final release with Escape the Fate, as he was fired from the band in 2008 after he was sentenced to prison for violating his probation related to a murder case.

Falling in Reverse

While serving his prison sentence in 2008, Radke formed the rock band From Behind These Walls, which he soon renamed Falling in Reverse. Following his release from prison in late 2010, he recorded the band's debut album, "The Drug in Me is You," with a lineup consisting of Nason Schoeffler, Jack Vincent, Derek Jones, Ryan Seaman, and Mika Horiuchi. The album came out in the summer of 2011, debuting at number 19 on the Billboard 200. After Schoeffler and Horiuchi left the band, Falling in Reverse added Ronald Ficarro and recorded its second album, "Fashionably Late." Released in 2013, the album peaked at number 17 on the Billboard 200. Falling in Reverse went on to release its third album, "Just Like You," in early 2015. That was followed in 2017 by "Coming Home," the band's first album with guitarist Christian Thompson. Falling in Reverse didn't release its next album, "Popular Monster," until 2024; it reached number 12 on the Billboard 200. The album included the band's hit song of the same name, which originally came out in late 2019 and was a number-one hit on the Mainstream Rock chart.

Solo Career

In the spring of 2013, Radke started a channel on YouTube and released a solo song entitled "Fair-Weather Fans." He released another song, "What Up Earth?," the following day. Radke soon announced that he was working on a solo rap mixtape; the first single from the mixtape, "Blacklist," was released on YouTube in July of 2013. He went on to release the mixtape, entitled "Watch Me," in 2014. It includes appearances by such artists as b.LaY, Danny Worsnop, Craig Mabbitt, and Deuce.

Legal Troubles

Radke has gotten into serious trouble with the law on multiple occasions. In 2006, after he and his accomplice Chase Rader were involved in a fight with 18-year-old Michael Cook, who was fatally shot by Rader, Radke pleaded guilty to battery with substantial bodily harm. He had brought his personal brass knuckles to the brawl, an illegal item to own in Nevada. Radke was consequently given five years of probation and ordered to pay over $90,000 in restitution to the mother of the deceased. He ended up violating his probation, and was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison.

Radke got into more legal trouble in 2012. In August, he was arrested for failing to show up to any of the scheduled court hearings for his alleged domestic abuse of his then-girlfriend Sally Watts. Radke was officially charged with a misdemeanor count of corporal injury and misdemeanor false imprisonment. He was released on bail. In September, Radke was charged with assault after he threw some microphone stands into the audience during a concert at Six Flags Great Adventure's Fright Fest, injuring a 16-year-old girl. He was released on bail.

In mid-2015, Radke was accused of sexual assault by a woman who alleged she had been raped after Falling in Reverse's performance at the Murray Theater in Utah. Ultimately, police found no evidence that Radke or anyone from his entourage had assaulted the woman, and Radke ended up suing her for defamation. Later, in the summer of 2024, he filed another lawsuit for defamation, this one against online music critic Anthony Fantano.

Personal Life

From his ex-girlfriend Crissy Henderson, Radke has a daughter. Since 2018, he has dated English professional wrestler Saraya Bevis.