Ronnie Hawkins net worth: Ronnie Hawkins is an American Canadian singer who has a net worth of $4 million. He is best known for his rock and roll career that spanned over half a century.

Ronnie Hawkins was born in Huntsville, Alabama in January 1935. His musical styles include rockabilly, rock, R&B, country, and bluegrass. He started out in Arkansas before finding success in Canada and becoming an influential figure in the country's evolution of rock music. Hawkins has recorded more than 25 albums during his career. He has also served as a talent scout and mentor for other musicians. Some of the musicians he influenced formed The Band, Robbie Lane and the Disciples, Janis Joplin's Full Tilt Boogie Band, Crowbar, Skylark, and Bearfoot. He is also known for his band The Hawks which included Levon Helm, Robbie Robertson, and others. His popular recordings include "Hey! Bo Diddley", "Bluebirds over the Mountain", and "Patricia".