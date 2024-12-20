What is Ronnie Dunn's Net Worth?

Ronnie Dunn is an American country music singer-songwriter and record executive who has a net worth of $45 million. Ronnie Dunn rose to fame in the 1990s as one half of the country music duo Brooks & Dunn, alongside Kix Brooks. Among the duo's numerous hit songs are "Brand New Man," "Boot Scootin' Boogie," "Little Miss Honky Tonk," "My Maria," and "Ain't Nothing 'bout You." Dunn has also had success as a solo artist with such albums as "Ronnie Dunn," "Tattooed Heart," and "Re-Dunn."

Early Life and Education

Ronnie Dunn was born on June 1, 1953 in Coleman, Texas. He attended a number of different schools growing up, and for his higher education went to Abilene Christian University as a psychology major. However, Dunn never graduated from ACU, as he decided to leave the school to pursue his burgeoning music career. He moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he took advantage of the country music scene with its many local honky-tonks.

Brooks & Dunn

After spending around seven years as a solo artist, Dunn formed the country music duo Brooks & Dunn with Kix Brooks in 1990. Signed to Arista Nashville, the duo released their debut album, "Brand New Man," in the summer of 1991. A success on the Top Country Albums chart, it spawned the hit singles "Boot Scootin' Boogie," "My Next Broken Heart," "Neon Moon," "Lost and Found," and the title track. Brooks & Dunn continued their success with their second album, "Hard Workin' Man," which came out in early 1993. It launched a string of hit songs, including "Rock My World (Little Country Girl)," "She Used to Be Mine," and "That Ain't No Way to Go." The duo's next album was 1994's "Waitin' on Sundown," which became their first to reach number one on the Top Country Albums chart. Moreover, it spawned the number-one country singles "She's Not the Cheatin' Kind," "Little Miss Honky Tonk," and "You're Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone." Brooks & Dunn had another number-one album with "Borderline," released in 1996; its biggest single was "My Maria," a cover of the B. W. Stevenson song. The song went on to win the Grammy Award for Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal. Brooks & Dunn's final two studio albums of the decade were "If You See Her" (1998) and "Tight Rope" (1999).

In 2001, Brooks & Dunn released their seventh studio album, "Steers & Stripes." Reaching number one on the Top Country Albums chart and number four on the Billboard 200, it spawned the number-one country singles "Ain't Nothing 'bout You," "Only in America," and "The Long Goodbye." The first single, "Ain't Nothing 'bout You," became Brooks & Dunn's biggest hit, spending six consecutive weeks atop the country chart and reaching number 25 on the Billboard Hot 100. The duo went on to release "It Won't Be Christmas Without You" in 2002. They followed that in 2003 with "Red Dirt Road," another number-one album on the Top Country Albums chart. Brooks & Dunn scored a number-one album again with "Hillbilly Deluxe," released in 2005. Their next studio album, "Cowboy Town," peaked at number four on the country chart in 2007. Brooks & Dunn continued performing until 2010, when they split up on amicable terms. They reunited in 2014 and 2015 for a series of concerts. At the end of the decade, the duo released their first studio album in 12 years, entitled "Reboot." It debuted at number one on the Top Country Albums chart and number eight on the Billboard 200. Brooks & Dunn later released a sequel, "Reboot II," in late 2024.

Solo Career

Dunn resumed his dormant solo career in 2010 with his single "Bleed Red." The song became the lead single from his self-titled debut solo album, which came out in 2011. A substantial hit, the album debuted at number one on the Top Country Albums chart and number five on the Billboard 200. Its second single, "Cost of Livin'," earned Grammy Award nominations for Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song.

Dunn released his second solo album, "Peace Love and Country Music," in 2014; it was preceded by the singles "Kiss You There" and "I Wish I Still Smoked Cigarettes." In 2016, he released the album "Tattooed Heart," named after the Ariana Grande song of the same name and including a cover of the song. Dunn's fourth solo studio album was "Re-Dunn," a 24-track cover album released in early 2020. He subsequently released the album "100 Proof Neon" in 2022.

Personal Life

With his wife Janine, whom he married in 1990, Dunn has three children named Whitney, Jesse, and Haley. The family lives on a farm just outside of Nashville, Tennessee.