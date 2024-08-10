What is Rod Argent's Net Worth?

Rod Argent is an English musician, singer, songwriter, and record producer who has a net worth of $8 million. Rod Argent is best known as the co-founder, frontman, and keyboardist of the 1960s rock band the Zombies. With the group, he wrote and recorded the hit songs "She's Not There," "Tell Her No," and "Time of the Season." Among his numerous other musical endeavors, Argent led an eponymous rock band, composed music for television, produced works by other artists, and released some solo albums.

Early Life and Education

Rod Argent was born on June 14, 1945 in St. Albans, Hertfordshire, England. His father, Les, was an aeronautical engineer and former dance band leader who served as a significant musical influence for Argent growing up. Argent was educated at St. Albans School, where he met his Zombies bandmates Paul Atkinson and Hugh Grundy.

The Zombies

In 1961, Argent formed the rock band the Zombies with Paul Atkinson, Hugh Grundy, Colin Blunstone, and Paul Arnold. Soon, Arnold was replaced by Chris White. As the leader of the band, Argent became renowned for his distinctive keyboard playing, using such instruments as the Hohner Pianet, Mellotron, and harpsichord. He also wrote many of the band's songs, including the major hits "She's Not There," "Tell Her No," and "Time of the Season." The Zombies ultimately broke up in late 1967. Later, in the new millennium, the original surviving members of the group reunited to tour and record some new studio albums.

Argent

Following the disbanding of the Zombies, Argent formed an eponymous rock band in 1969. He was originally joined in the band by drummer Bob Henrit, bassist Jim Rodford, and guitarist Russ Ballard. Argent released its self-titled debut album in 1970, followed by the album "Ring of Hands" in 1971. The band had its commercial breakthrough with its third album, 1972's "All Together Now," which contained the hit single "Hold Your Head Up." That was followed by the 1973 album "In Deep" and the successful single "God Gave Rock and Roll to You." In 1974, Argent released "Nexus," and subsequently added new members John Verity and John Grimaldi. The group released two more studio albums, 1975's "Circus" and "Counterpoints," before breaking up. Argent would later get back together for some short concert tours in the 2010s.

Solo Career

In 1978, Argent embarked on a solo career with his debut solo album, "Moving Home." A couple of years later, he wrote a stage musical called "Masquerade" that eventually premiered in London. Toward the end of the 1980s, Argent released his second solo album, "Red House." He released his third solo album, the classical piano album "Classically Speaking," in 1999.

Argent also composed music for television in the 1980s and '90s, including the theme music for the British series "The Two of Us," "Bust," and "The Piglet Files," and the theme music for ITV's coverage of the 1986 FIFA World Cup. With drummer Peter Van Hooke, he composed the theme music for the ITV program "It'll Be Alright on the Night" that was first used in 1990.

Other Collaborations

Among his many other musical collaborations, Argent contributed piano to the title track of the Who's album "Who Are You" and to the Andrew Lloyd Webber album "Variations," both in 1978. In the 1980s, he collaborated on a number of albums with Robert Howes, and also did albums with Barbara Thompson and John Dankworth.

As a producer, Argent formed a production company with Peter Van Hooke in 1987. He went on to produce such albums as Soraya's "On Nights Like This" and "Wall of Smiles"; Nanci Griffith's "Late Night Grande Hotel"; Joshua Kadison's "Painted Desert Serenade"; and Jules Shear's "Healing Bones."

Personal Life

In 1972, Argent married his wife Cathy, whom he had first met in 1967 at a party. Together, they have two children named Elesa and Mark.

In July of 2024, Argent suffered a stroke and subsequently announced his retirement from touring.