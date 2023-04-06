Robert Smith Net Worth

What is Robert Smith's Net Worth?

Robert Smith is an English musician who has a net worth of $25 million. Robert Smith is best known as the frontman, guitarist, and primary songwriter of the English rock band The Cure, which he co-founded in 1978. With the band, he recorded such popular songs as "In Between Days," "Just Like Heaven," "Lullaby," "Lovesong," "Pictures of You," and "Friday I'm in Love." Smith is known for his distinctive appearance, including his pale complexion and bedraggled black hair, a style that has been highly influential on the goth subculture and in the media.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rock Stars Net Worth: $25 Million Date of Birth: Apr 21, 1959 (63 years old) Place of Birth: Blackpool Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) Profession: Singer, Musician, Record producer, Songwriter, Guitarist, Organist, Actor, Lyricist, Keyboard Player Nationality: United Kingdom 💰 Compare Robert Smith's Net Worth

Early Life and Education

Robert Smith was born on April 21, 1959 in Blackpool, England as the third of four children of James and Rita. Both of his parents were musically inclined, and his younger sister Janet was a musical prodigy. His older siblings are Richard and Margaret. At the age of three, Smith moved with the family to Horley, where he attended St. Francis' Primary School. The family moved again a few years later, this time to Crawley, where Smith attended St. Francis' Junior School. He went on to attend Notre Dame Middle School from 1970 to 1972 and St. Wilfrid's Comprehensive School from 1972 to 1977. Involved in music from an early age, Smith took piano and guitar lessons and played in a series of bands with his schoolmates. He was ultimately expelled from school after his band Malice allegedly incited a riot, although other accounts differ as to the reason.

The Cure

The roots of The Cure can be traced back to Smith's time at Notre Dame Middle School, where he, Mick Dempsey, Lol Tolhurst, Marc Ceccagno, and Alan Hill performed as a group called Obelisk. Later, at St. Wilfrid's Comprehensive School, Smith, Ceccagno, and Dempsey formed the band Malice with two others. After a lineup change and some departures, the band became known as Easy Cure in 1977. The year after that, The Cure was officially formed, with Smith as the frontman. Later, he became the principal songwriter. The Cure went on to release its debut studio album, "Three Imaginary Boys," in 1979. Next came 1980's "Seventeen Seconds," which established the band's signature brooding style. The Cure's third album was "Faith," released in 1981. The following year, the band had its biggest commercial hit yet with "Pornography," which reached number eight on the UK Albums Chart. Further hits came with 1984's "The Top" and 1985's "The Head on the Door," the latter of which spawned the successful single "In Between Days." The Cure also released the singles compilation album "Standing on a Beach."

In 1987, The Cure broke into the international mainstream with its seventh studio album, "Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me," the band's first to enter the top 40 of the Billboard 200. Even more popular was 1989's "Disintegration," which reached number three in the UK and number 12 in the US and launched several hit singles, including "Lovesong." Further albums by The Cure are "Wish," "Wild Mood Swings," "Bloodflowers," "The Cure," and "4:13 Dream." Additionally, the band has released multiple EPs, live albums, compilation albums, video albums, and non-album singles. In 2019, The Cure was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Other Music Projects

Smith has been involved in some other music projects beyond The Cure. In 1979, he toured with the band Siouxsie and the Banshees, and later served as the group's lead guitarist from 1982 to 1984. Meanwhile, with Siouxsie and the Banshees' bassist Steven Severin, Smith formed the group The Glove in 1983. The Glove went on to release its first and only studio album, "Blue Sunshine," the same year. Among his other collaborations, Smith has worked with such artists as And Also the Trees, Cranes, Junkie XL, Blink-182, Faithless, and Gorillaz. He also formed the side project COGASM with his fellow Cure bandmates Jason Cooper and Reeves Gabrels.

Style and Influence

With The Cure, Smith quickly became iconic for his signature appearance of a pale complexion, black eyeliner, smeared red lipstick, black clothes, and bedraggled pile of black hair. Combined with the gloominess of much of his band's music, this style was influential on the goth subculture of the era. Smith's look and attitude have also been influential on the development of various pop-culture characters, including Tim Burton's Edward Scissorhands, Neil Gaiman's the Sandman, and James O'Barr's the Crow.

Personal Life

In 1988, Smith married Mary Poole, a former classmate of his from St. Wilfrid's. They do not have any children together.