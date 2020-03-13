Robby Takac net worth: Robby Takac is an American musician and singer who has a net worth of $12 million. He is best known for being the bassist and a founding member of the Goo Goo Dolls.

Robby Takac was born in Buffalo, New York in September 1964. He and singer/guitarist Johnny Rzeznik are the only remaining members since the band was formed in 1986. Goo Goo Dolls released their self-titled debut studio album in 1987 and the albums Jed in 1989, Hold Me Up in 1990, and Superstar Car Wash in 1993. Their album A Boy Named Goo was released in 1994 and reached #15 in Canada and #27 in the US. Their album Dizzy Up the Girl was released in 1998 and reached #4 in Canada and #15 in the US. Goo Goo Dolls released the album Gutterflower in 2002 which reached #4 in the US. Their albums Let Love In in 2006, Something for the Rest of Us in 2010, and Magnetic in 2013 reached #9, #7, and #8 in he US respectively. The band released the albums Boxes in 2016 and Miracle Pill in 2019. They have had #1 singles with the songs "Name", "Iris", "Slide", and "Give a Little Bit".