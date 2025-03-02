What is Rick Wakeman's net worth?

Rick Wakeman is an English musician, songwriter, actor, author, and television personality who has a net worth of $10 million. Rick Wakeman stands as one of progressive rock's most influential keyboard players, whose flamboyant style and classical virtuosity helped define the genre during its 1970s heyday. Best known for his multiple stints with the band Yes and his elaborate solo concept albums, Wakeman's distinctive approach combined classical training with rock sensibilities to create a uniquely theatrical musical identity. His command of multiple keyboard instruments – from grand piano and church organ to cutting-edge synthesizers – established new possibilities for rock keyboardists. Beyond his musical contributions, Wakeman's caped stage presence, technical wizardry, and sometimes outrageous persona made him one of prog rock's most recognizable figures. Through a career spanning over five decades, he has moved between rock stardom, session work, television presenting, and comedy, maintaining his status as one of popular music's most accomplished and versatile keyboard players.

Early Life and Musical Training

Born Richard Christopher Wakeman on May 18, 1949, in Perivale, Middlesex, England, Wakeman showed exceptional musical talent from an early age. Beginning piano lessons at age five, he quickly demonstrated unusual ability, eventually studying at the Royal College of Music where he trained in piano, clarinet, orchestration, and modern music.

While his formal education prepared him for a career in classical music, Wakeman harbored ambitions to combine classical techniques with contemporary rock. These dual influences would become the foundation of his distinctive playing style, blending baroque flourishes and classical precision with rock energy and improvisation.

As a teenager, Wakeman played in various local bands, gaining experience in rock and blues contexts that complemented his classical background. This period of musical development positioned him perfectly for the emerging progressive rock scene, which sought to elevate rock music with classical complexity and ambition.

Session Work and The Strawbs

Before achieving fame with Yes, Wakeman established himself as an in-demand session musician in London's bustling late-1960s music scene. His keyboard contributions appeared on songs by diverse artists including David Bowie, Cat Stevens, T. Rex, and Black Sabbath. Most notably, he played piano on Bowie's "Life on Mars?" and "Changes," creating memorable melodic lines that became integral to these classic tracks.

In 1970, Wakeman joined folk-rock band The Strawbs, where his increasingly prominent keyboard work helped push the group toward a more progressive sound. Though his time with the band was brief, it provided his first taste of success and brought his talents to wider attention within the British music scene.

Yes and Progressive Rock Stardom

Wakeman's career reached new heights when he joined Yes in 1971, replacing founding keyboardist Tony Kaye. His entrance into the band coincided with their creative peak, and his classical flourishes and multiple keyboard setup helped define their sound on landmark albums including "Fragile" (1971), "Close to the Edge" (1972), and "Tales from Topographic Oceans" (1973).

His contributions to Yes showcased his versatile musicianship, from the church organ on "Close to the Edge" to the intricate piano work on "And You and I" and his distinctive Minimoog leads on "Roundabout." Wakeman's elaborate keyboard rigs – often featuring multiple instruments arranged in a semicircle around him – became a visual hallmark of Yes concerts, as did his flowing cape and blonde hair.

Solo Career and Concept Albums

While still a member of Yes, Wakeman launched an ambitious solo career with 1973's "The Six Wives of Henry VIII," an instrumental concept album that interpreted the personalities of Henry's wives through different keyboard styles and compositions. The album's success established Wakeman as a solo artist in his own right.

He followed this with increasingly elaborate concept works including "Journey to the Centre of the Earth" (1974) and "The Myths and Legends of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table" (1975). These albums featured full orchestras, choirs, and rock band arrangements, presenting Wakeman's compositions on a grand scale. His 1975 performance of "King Arthur" on ice at Wembley Empire Pool, complete with skaters performing as characters from Arthurian legend, exemplified his penchant for theatrical excess.

Career Evolution and Versatility

Wakeman's relationship with Yes proved intermittent; he left and rejoined the band multiple times throughout the 1970s before returning for their commercial peak with 1978's "Tormato." After departing again, he would later participate in various Yes reunions and offshoots, including Anderson Bruford Wakeman Howe in the late 1980s.

Beyond Yes and his solo work, Wakeman demonstrated remarkable versatility. He composed film soundtracks, recorded with his sons in the Wakeman Family Band, developed New Age instrumental albums, and even ventured into electronic dance music. His ability to adapt to changing musical trends while maintaining his distinctive playing style has been key to his longevity.

Broadcasting, Writing, and Public Persona

Unlike many of his peers, Wakeman developed a parallel career as a broadcaster, writer, and raconteur. He has presented radio shows for the BBC, written autobiographical books revealing his often wild rock and roll experiences, and developed a reputation for his deadpan humor and storytelling abilities.

His 1980s TV show "Gastank" showcased both his musical versatility and presenting skills as he interviewed and performed with guest musicians. This comfort in front of the camera and microphone has helped Wakeman maintain public visibility even during periods when progressive rock fell out of commercial favor.