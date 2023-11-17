What is Rick Dufay's Net Worth?

Rick Dufay is a French-American musician who has a net worth of $2 million. Rick Dufay served as the rhythm and lead guitarist of the rock band Aerosmith from 1981 to 1984. During that time, he supported lead singer Steven Tyler through a severe period of addiction and depression, and helped bring guitarists Joe Perry and Brad Whitford back to the band.

Rick Dufay is the father of actress and model Minka Kelly, known for her roles on the television series "Friday Night Lights" and "Titans."

Early Life

Rick Dufay was born on February 2, 1952 in Paris, France. His father was actor Richard Ney, who appeared alongside Greer Garson in the 1942 Oscar Best Picture winner "Mrs. Miniver."

Music Career

Before joining Aerosmith, Dufay signed with Polydor Records and recorded the album "Tender Loving Abuse," which was produced by Aerosmith producer Jack Douglas and released in 1980. After rhythm and lead guitarist Brad Whitford left Aerosmith in 1981, Dufay took his place. The band went on to release the successful album "Rock in a Hard Place" in the summer of 1982. Dufay played on a few parts of the album, and appeared in the music video for the song "Lightning Strikes."

During his time with Aerosmith, Dufay acted as a stabilizing force for the band on the road. He reportedly looked after lead singer Steven Tyler, who was struggling with a severe period of addiction and depression. Dufay remained with Aerosmith until 1984, when he facilitated the return of Whitford as rhythm and lead guitarist.

In 1993, Dufay formed the band Blue by Nature with singer-songwriter Karen Lawrence and fellow rhythm guitarist Fred Hostetler. Later on, in 2001, he released his second solo album, "Written in Stone." However, Dufay's music career never really recovered after he left Aerosmith. When the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001, lead guitarist Joe Perry acknowledged Dufay's selfless act in bringing the band back together, even though it meant losing his own position in the process. Perry said Dufay had committed "career suicide."

Personal Life

In 1979, Dufay met exotic dancer Maureen Kelly at a recording studio in Los Angeles. The pair had a short-lived romance that led to a pregnancy. Although Kelly wanted to keep the baby, Dufay was about to embark on a tour with Aerosmith and so was not ready for the responsibilities of fatherhood. As a result, the couple separated. Kelly ended up giving birth to a girl named Minka, whom she raised on her own in poverty. Minka later moved in with her father and worked as a scrub nurse while modeling and acting on the side. She had her big break in 2006 when she began playing Lyla Garrity on the NBC television series "Friday Night Lights." Later, Minka Kelly had roles on such television series as "Parenthood" and "Titans," and in such films as "The Roommate" and "Searching for Sonny." Her mother Maureen passed away from cancer in 2008.