Richie Furay net worth: Richie Furay is an American singer and songwriter who has a net worth of $5 million. He is best known for forming the bands Buffalo Springfield and Poco.

Richie Furay was born in Yellow Springs, Ohio in May 1944. He plays guitar and is also a Christian minister. Furay has released several solo albums starting with I've Got a Reason in 1976. He formed Buffalo Springfield in 1966 with Stephen Stills and Neil Young. The group released the albums Buffalo Springfield in 1966, Buffalo Springfield Again in 1967, and Last Time Around in 1968. Their single "For What It's Worth" reached #7 in the US. The band Poco was formed in 1968. They have released nearly 20 studio albums starting with Pickin' Up the Pieces in 1969 and had the most success with the album Legend in 1978. Their single "Crazy Love" reached #1 on the US AC chart.

