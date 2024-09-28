What is Rich Robinson's Net Worth?

Rich Robinson is an American musician who has a net worth of $6 million. Rich Robinson is best known as the guitarist of the rock band the Black Crowes, which he founded with his older brother Chris Robinson in the 1980s. With the band, he recorded such hit albums as "Shake Your Money Maker," "The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion," and "Warpaint." Beyond the Black Crowes, Robinson has formed such bands as Hookah Brown, Circle Sound, and the Magpie Salute, and has released albums as a solo artist.

Early Life and Education

Richard Robinson was born on May 24, 1969 in Atlanta, Georgia to Nancy and singer Stan. His older brother is Chris. As teenagers, the boys attended Walton High School in Marietta.

The Black Crowes

While they were students at Walton High School in 1984, Robinson and his brother formed the band Mr. Crowe's Garden, named after a favorite childhood fairytale. Later, in 1987, they were joined by Jeff Cease and Steve Gorman. The group went on to add Johnny Colt, finally becoming the five-piece band known as the Black Crowes by 1989. The group rose to fame in 1990 with its debut studio album, "Shake Your Money Maker," which reached number four on the Billboard 200 and spawned the hit singles "Hard to Handle" and "She Talks to Angels." Cease left the band after recording the album, and was replaced by Marc Ford.

The Black Crowes released their second album, "The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion," in 1992. It reached number one on the Billboard 200 and number two on the UK Albums Chart, and spawned the hit rock singles "Remedy" and "Sting Me." The band's next album was 1994's "Amorica," which was not quite as commercially successful. Following that was 1996's "Three Snakes and One Charm." Closing out the decade, the Black Crowes released "By Your Side," the first album with new bassist Sven Pipien. The band released one more album, 2001's "Lions," before going on a hiatus in 2002.

The Black Crowes reunited in early 2005 without Gorman. He eventually returned, recording the band's 2008 studio album "Warpaint." Featuring new members Luther Dickinson and Adam MacDougall, the album debuted at number five on the Billboard 200. The Black Crowes subsequently released "Before the Frost…Until the Freeze" in 2009; it also debuted at number five on the Billboard 200. Following that was the 2010 acoustic-based album "Croweology." Although an allegedly final breakup of the band was announced in 2015, the Black Crowes got back together again in 2019. They went on to release the EP "1972" in 2022 and their ninth studio album, "Happiness Bastards," in 2024.

Other Musical Projects

After the Black Crowes took their first hiatus in 2002, Robinson formed the band Hookah Brown with John Hogg, Bill Dobrow, and Fionn O Lochlainn. The band debuted at Arlene's Grocery in New York City, and subsequently toured clubs and other small venues throughout the country. Hookah Brown eventually disbanded in 2003. Robinson continued to tour as a solo act after that, and in 2004 released his debut solo album, "Paper." On the album, he handled guitar, bass, vocals, and some other instruments. Meanwhile, Robinson formed another side project called Circle Sound, featuring fellow Black Crowes members Luther Dickinson, Sven Pipien, and Rob Clores, as well as Bill Dobrow from Hookah Brown.

In 2007, Robinson and his brother released the live album "Brothers of a Feather: Live at the Roxy." Robinson went on to release his second solo album, "Through a Crooked Sun," in 2011. The same year, he released the EP "Llama Blues." His third solo album, "The Ceaseless Sight," came out in 2014; it was soon followed by the EP "The Dirigible Utopia." In 2016, Robinson released his fourth solo album, "Flux," which was his first for Eagle Rock Entertainment. Later that year, he formed the band the Magpie Salute with former Black Crowes members Marc Ford and Sven Pipien, as well as Matt Slocum, Joe Magistro, and Hookah Brown's John Hogg. The Magpie Salute released the studio albums "High Water I" and "High Water II" in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Personal Life

In 2009, Robinson married artist Dyani Redclay. Together, they have two children named Beau and Bleu.