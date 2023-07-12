Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rock Stars Net Worth: $12 Million Date of Birth: Jun 21, 1944 (79 years old) Place of Birth: Fortis Green Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 11 in (1.822 m) Profession: Singer, Musician, Singer-songwriter, Guitarist, Songwriter Nationality: England 💰 Compare Ray Davies' Net Worth

What is Ray Davies' Net Worth?

Ray Davies is an English rock musician who has a net worth of $12 million. Ray Davies is best known for being a co-founder and lead singer/songwriter for the rock band The Kinks. He co-foudned the band with his brother, Dave Davies. Ray was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with The Kinks in 1990 and the UK Music Hall of Fame in 2005. He was also awarded the Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Service to British Music, and in 2017, he was knighted for his services to the arts.

The Kinks achieved significant success thanks to well-known hits such as "You Really Got Me," "All Day and All of the Night," "Waterloo Sunset," and "Lola." Their influence in shaping the rock genre was significant and enduring. Although the exact number of albums sold is difficult to ascertain, to date they have reportedly sold over 50 million records worldwide. Their catalog includes more than 20 studio albums. In 1990, The Kinks were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

As the primary songwriter for The Kinks, Davies became known for his distinctive lyricism, often portraying British life with a mix of wit, nostalgia, and social commentary. The band achieved international fame with a string of successful albums and singles throughout the 1960s and 1970s. Their notable body of work includes "The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society" (1968), often cited as one of the most influential albums in rock history. Despite occasional tensions within the band, particularly between the Davies brothers, The Kinks remained an active and influential presence in rock music until their disbandment in 1996.

Early Life

Ray Davies was born June 21, 1944 in Fortis Green, London, England. He was the seventh of eight children born to Fred and Annie Davies, including six older sisters and younger brother Dave Davies.

Ray was an art student at Hornsey College of Art in London in 1962–1963, and in late 1962 he became increasingly interested in music. He played with a number of groups before forming The Kinks with his younger brother Dave.

The Kinks

After the Kinks landed a recording contract in early 1964, Ray emerged as the chief songwriter and leader of the band, especially after the band's breakthrough success with his song "You Really Got Me".

Ray led the Kinks through a period of musical experimentation between 1966 and 1975. Between 1976 and their break-up 20 years later, Davies and the group reverted to their earlier mainstream rock format and enjoyed a second peak of success, with other hit songs, like "Destroyer", "Come Dancing" and "Do It Again".

The Kinks disbanded in 1996.

Solo Career

Following The Kinks' dissolution, Davies embarked on a successful solo career, continuing his tradition of insightful, character-driven songwriting. He released several acclaimed albums, including "Other People's Lives" (2006) and "Working Man's Café" (2007). Davies has also collaborated with numerous artists throughout his career, spanning genres from rock to classical music, further expanding his creative output.

Personal Life

Ray had a long-term relationship with Chrissie Hynde, lead singer for The Pretenders, with whom he had a daughter in 1983. He married Rasa Didzeptris in 1964 and they had two daughters. When his wife left him in 1973, he attempted suicide with an overdose of pills. He remarried three years later, then divorced again. He married and divorced for the fourth time in the '80s and had a fourth daughter.

Davies's personal life has had its share of challenges. He was shot in the leg during a robbery in New Orleans in 2004, an incident that had a significant impact on his health and career. Davies has been married three times and is the father of four daughters. He has been open about his struggles with mental health, particularly depression, providing an honest and heartfelt perspective in his music.