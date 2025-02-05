Deep Pockets by Celebrity Net Worth is a weekly email that enriches your mind - and bank account - with fascinating stories of people who built wealth in incredible ways... and how you can do the same.

What is Pierre Bouvier's Net Worth?

Pierre Bouvier is a Canadian singer-songwriter and musician, best known as the lead vocalist of the rock band Simple Plan. With the band, he has released such albums as "No Pads, No Helmets…Just Balls" (2002), "Still Not Getting Any…" (2004), "Taking One for the Team" (2016), and "Harder Than it Looks" (2022). In other activities, Bouvier hosted the short-lived MTV reality series "Damage Control" in 2005 and was a judge on the first season of the reality music competition series "Canada Sings" in 2011.

Early Life and Education

Pierre Bouvier was born on May 9, 1979 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada to Louise and Réal. He has two older brothers named Jay and Jonathan. Bouvier was educated at Collège Beaubois.

Reset

Bouvier's first band was the punk rock band Reset, which he formed with his childhood friend Chuck Comeau in 1993. They were joined by Philippe Jolicoeur and Jean-Sébastien Boileau. Reset's first album, "No Worries," came out in 1997. That was followed by "No Limits" in 1999. After that album, Bouvier left the band.

Simple Plan

In 1999, Bouvier's Reset bandmate Chuck Comeau formed a new band with Jeff Stinco and Sébastien Lefebvre. Soon, Bouvier joined the band, which would become Simple Plan. Bassist David Desrosiers also joined the group. Simple Plan went on to release its debut album, "No Pads, No Helmets…Just Balls" in 2002. The album reached number 22 on the Canadian Albums chart and number 35 on the Billboard 200, and spawned the singles "I'm Just a Kid," "I'd Do Anything," "Addicted," and "Perfect." Of the singles, the most commercially successful was "Perfect," which became a top-40 hit in Canada, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. Simple Plan had its biggest hit album with its next album, "Still Not Getting Any…," released in 2004. The album reached number two on the Canadian Albums chart and number three on the Billboard 200, and charted in several other countries. It launched the successful singles "Welcome to My Life," "Shut Up!," and "Untitled." Simple Plan continued its success with its self-titled third studio album, which came out in early 2008 and charted in numerous countries. Its singles were "When I'm Gone," "Your Love is a Lie," and "Save You."

In 2011, Simple Plan released its fourth studio album, "Get Your Heart On!"; it became the band's third consecutive album to reach number two on the Canadian Albums chart. The album's singles were "Can't Keep My Hands Off You," "Jet Lag," "Astronaut," and "Summer Paradise." Close to five years later, Simple Plan released its fifth studio album, "Taking One for the Team." Supported by such singles as "Boom" and "I Don't Wanna Go to Bed," the album debuted at number four on the Canadian Albums chart. "Taking One for the Team" would be Simple Plan's final album as a quintet, as Desrosiers left the band in 2020 amid sexual abuse allegations. Simple Plan didn't release its next album, "Harder Than it Looks," until 2022. Although not as commercially successful as the group's previous albums, "Harder Than it Looks" received largely positive reviews from critics and spawned tours of the United States and Southeast Asia. Later, in 2023, Simple Plan released a new version of the album's track "Iconic" featuring singer-songwriter Jax.

Television Appearances

Bouvier has made appearances on television both with and without Simple Plan. With the band, he recorded the opening theme song to the animated series "What's New, Scooby-Doo?," which aired from 2002 to 2006. Meanwhile, in 2005, Bouvier hosted the short-lived MTV reality series "Damage Control," based on the film "Risky Business." On the show, parents left their teenagers to their own devices for the weekend while they secretly camped out with Bouvier using hidden cameras to watch their kids' every move. The theme song was "Me Against the World," a track from Simple Plan's second album "Still Not Getting Any…" Among his other television appearances, Bouvier served as a judge on the first season of the Canadian reality music competition show "Canada Sings," which aired in 2011.

Personal Life

In 2013, Bouvier married Lachelle Farrar. Together, they have two daughters named Lennon-Rose and Sorel. They live in Ojai, California. They bought their home in Ojai for $3 million in 2019. Today the home is likely worth $4+ million.