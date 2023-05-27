Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rock Stars Net Worth: $60 Million Date of Birth: Mar 15, 1940 (83 years old) Place of Birth: Berkeley Gender: Male Profession: Bassist, Singer, Singer-songwriter, Musician, Songwriter Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Phil Lesh's Net Worth

What is Phil Lesh's Net Worth?

Phil Lesh is an American rock musician who has a net worth of $60 million.

Phil Lesh is best known as the bass guitarist of the rock band the Grateful Dead, which he helped found in 1965. After the band broke up in 1995, he formed the bands the Other Ones and Phil Lesh and Friends, both of which play music by the Dead. Lesh also performed with his fellow Dead bandmate Bob Weir in the band Furthur.

Early Life and Education

Phil Lesh was born on March 15, 1940 in Berkeley, California. He was heavily involved in music growing up, starting as a violin player before switching to trumpet at Berkeley High School. Studying under conductor Bob Hansen, Lesh became interested in avant-garde classical music and free jazz. He went on to attend San Francisco State University, but after being unable to land a good position in the school's band or orchestra, decided to drop out. Lesh eventually made his way back to school, enrolling at the College of San Mateo. There, he wrote charts for the school's big band and secured the position of first trumpet chair. Lesh subsequently transferred to the University of California, Berkeley, where he spent less than a semester before dropping out.

Career Beginnings

After dropping out of Berkeley, Lesh had a number of odd jobs. He worked at the US Post Office Department and marked keno sheets in Las Vegas, and also did a stint at the Post Office in San Francisco.

The Grateful Dead

In early 1965, Lesh co-founded the Grateful Dead with Jerry Garcia, Bob Weir, Ron McKernan, and Bill Kreutzmann. Originally called the Warlocks, the band was composed of musicians who had played together in various ensembles in the Bay Area. There were a number of lineup changes over the years, with members such as Mickey Hart, Robert Hunter, and Tom Constanten being among the first to join. Although he became the bassist for the Grateful Dead, Lesh had ironically never before played the instrument. He learned as he went, taking inspiration from such artists as Jack Bruce, Cream, and Charles Mingus, as well as from the concept of Bach counterpoint. The Grateful Dead went on to become one of the most iconic bands of the counterculture movement in the late 1960s and into the 70s. During that time, the band released such albums as "Anthem of the Sun," "Workingman's Dead," "American Beauty," "Europe '72," "Wake of the Flood," "From the Mars Hotel," and "Blues for Allah."

Although McKernan passed away in 1973, the Grateful Dead continued recording and performing until 1995. The band had its biggest commercial success with its 1987 album "In the Dark," which peaked at number six on the Billboard 200 and launched the hit single "Touch of Grey." After releasing its final studio album, "Without a Net," in 1990, the Dead began releasing retrospective live albums. The band remains notable for its eclectic style, blending aspects of rock, folk, jazz, bluegrass, gospel, and psychedelia, among other influences. Additionally, the Dead achieved renown for its live performances featuring lengthy instrumental jams. Due to these and other characteristics, it amassed a devoted following of fans known as "Deadheads." Despite having had only one top-40 single in its entire 30-year run, the band was among the highest-grossing American touring acts for many decades. In 1994, the Dead was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Other Ones

A few years after the disbanding of the Grateful Dead, Lesh formed the band the Other Ones with fellow former Dead members Bob Weir and Mickey Hart. In 2000, Lesh dropped out, and another Dead alum, Bill Kreutzmann, stepped in. With the Other Ones, Lesh released the live album "The Strange Remain," which was recorded on the Furthur Festival tour in 1998.

Phil Lesh and Friends

In late 1994, Lesh began performing under the name Phil Lesh and Friends, an acoustic version of the Grateful Dead featuring him, Jerry Garcia, Bob Weir, and Vince Welnick. The band got back together in 1998 with a rotating retinue of musicians. Phil Lesh and Friends went on to release three albums between 1999 and 2006: the live albums "Love Will See You Through" and "Live at the Warfield" and the studio album "There and Back Again."

Furthur

After touring with the other remaining members of the Grateful Dead in 2009, Lesh co-founded the band Furthur with Bob Weir. The original lineup also consisted of John Kadlecik, Jeff Chimenti, Jay Lane, and Joe Russo. An improvisational jam band, Furthur predominantly played music from the Grateful Dead songbook, with some original music and other covers thrown in. The band was active until 2014.

Other Endeavors

Among his other endeavors, Lesh penned the memoir "Searching for the Sound: My Life with the Grateful Dead" in 2005. Later, in 2012, he founded the music venue Terrapin Crossroads in San Rafael, California. The venue closed in late 2021 when Lesh's lease expired.

Personal Life

With his wife Jill, Lesh has two sons named Grahame and Brian, both of whom are also musicians. Lesh and his wife run a charitable organization called the Unbroken Chain Foundation.

Lesh has struggled with his health for a few decades. In 1998, he had a liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C, and in 2006 was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Lesh beat the disease late in the year. He also beat bladder cancer in 2015.

Real Estate

Like many San Francisco hippies, Phil and his band-mates migrated north to upscale Marin County, California in the 1970s and 1980s.

Phil and his family settled in the town or Ross, which is one of Marin's most-expensive zip codes.

In 2002 Phil paid $9.35 million for a home in Ross. He listed this home for sale in April 2016 for $10.35 million and ultimately accepted $9.925 million in June of 2016. Here is a video tour of Phil's former Ross home, AKA "The Bridge Home":

In 2017 Phil paid $4.35 million for a 16.5-acre property in Ross, called Stag's Lair. It's one of the largest private estates in the area.

Phil and his wife also own a home in a gated beach community called Sea Drift about 30 minutes west of Ross.