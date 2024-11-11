What is Peter Garrett's net worth?

Peter Garrett is an Australian musician, politician, environmentalist, and activist who has a net worth of $10 million. Peter Garrett stands as one of Australia's most distinctive cultural and political figures, transforming from a towering rock frontman to an influential environmental advocate and federal politician. As the lead singer of Midnight Oil, he helped create some of Australia's most powerful protest songs while championing environmental and Indigenous causes. The band released 11 studio albums and is best known for their single "Beds Are Burning." They won eleven Australian Recording Industry Association Awards and were inducted into its Hall of Fame in 2006. Midnight Oil's album "Diesel and Dust" was ranked #1 in the book The 100 Best Australian Album (2010).

His transition from music to politics saw him serve as a Labor Party minister in two governments, where he helped implement major environmental and educational reforms. Garrett's unique journey from activist musician to parliamentarian reflects his lifelong commitment to social justice and environmental protection. Garrett served as President of the Australian Conservation Foundation for ten years and was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia. He is a member of the Australian Labor Party and was a Member of the Australian Parliament for Kingsford Smith from 2004 to 2013. Garrett served as Minister for Environmental Protection, Heritage and the Arts from 2007 to 2010. From 2010 to 2013 he was the Minister for School Education, Early Childhood and Youth.

Early Life

Garrett was born in Wahroonga, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, on April 16, 1963. He enjoyed a middle-class upbringing until tragedy struck in his teenage years when both his parents died in separate accidents. He attended Barker College for his secondary education before studying arts and law at the Australian National University in Canberra. During his university years, Garrett became increasingly involved in environmental activism and joined the anti-uranium mining movement. He also began exploring his musical interests, which would soon lead to a transformative meeting with a group of musicians who would become Midnight Oil.

Midnight Oil

In 1973, Garrett joined what would become one of Australia's most significant rock bands as their imposing 6'4″ frontman. His distinctive bald head, dramatic dancing, and powerful voice became iconic elements of Australian rock culture. The band's politically charged lyrics addressed issues including Indigenous rights, environmental protection, and nuclear disarmament. Under Garrett's leadership, Midnight Oil produced anthemic hits like "Beds Are Burning," "Blue Sky Mine," and "Power and the Passion." The band's 1987 album "Diesel and Dust" brought them international acclaim and helped bring Australian Indigenous issues to global attention. Garrett's activism extended beyond lyrics, as the band performed protest concerts, including their famous guerrilla performance on a flatbed truck outside Exxon's headquarters following the Exxon Valdez oil spill.

Political Career

After initially serving as president of the Australian Conservation Foundation and sitting on the International Board of Greenpeace, Garrett entered parliamentary politics in 2004 when he won the Sydney seat of Kingsford Smith for the Australian Labor Party. His transition from activist to politician drew both praise and criticism, particularly when he had to support some policies that seemed at odds with his previous positions. As Minister for the Environment, Heritage and the Arts under Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, and later as Minister for School Education under Julia Gillard, Garrett helped implement significant policies including the Building the Education Revolution program and the phase-out of electric hot water systems. He retired from politics in 2013, having overseen major reforms in both environmental and educational policy.

Personal Life

Despite his public profile, Garrett has maintained a relatively private personal life. He has three daughters with Doris Ricono-Garrett. The family lives on the New South Wales south coast, where Garrett continues his environmental advocacy work. He returned to music in 2016, releasing a solo album titled "A Version of Now" and reuniting with Midnight Oil for several tours and new albums. Garrett has written extensively about his life experiences in his memoir "Big Blue Sky," published in 2015. He remains active in environmental causes and occasionally lectures on politics, activism, and sustainability at various institutions. In recognition of his contributions to Australian society, Garrett has received numerous awards, including an Order of Australia for his service to the environment, Indigenous people, and the arts.

Real Estate

In 1995, Peter and Doris paid $531,000 Australian dollars for a 5+ acre property in an Australian town called Mittgong. They sold this property in late 2020 for $2.95 million. In January 2020, Peter and Doris paid $2.25 million Australian dollars for a three-bedroom home in the Sydney suburb of Annandale. They also previously owned a home in Sydney's Paddington neighborhood which they bought for $2.7 million in 2015 and sold for $5.25 million.