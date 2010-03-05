Peter Criss Net Worth: Peter Criss is an American rock star and actor who has a net worth of $3 million. Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1945 as George Peter John Criscuola, he studied art and jazz music growing up and eventually joined several local bands in his late teens and early twenties. In 1970, he was part of the band "Chelsea", which released a studio album in 1970. The band then became a group called Lips and eventually was just Criss and his former Chelsea bandmate, Stan Penridge. He joined Kiss after placing a work wanted ad in "Rolling Stone", which was answered by Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley. He was part of 14 albums with the group. He left in 1980 to pursue a solo career, dropping two albums and traveling from band to band until he rejoined Kiss and took part in a reunion tour from 1996-1997. The group released an album in 1998, though Criss drew criticism for only drumming on "Into the Void". He again left the band after destroying his drums on stage in 2000 before returning once again in 2002. Finally, he left for good in 2004 and attempted another solo album with the 2007 release of "One for All". He now lives in Wall Township, New Jersey, collects guns and is a breast cancer survivor. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. He has been married three times and has been with current wife Gigi Cross since 1998.