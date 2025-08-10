What is Peter Andre's net worth?

Peter Andre is an English-born Australian television personality who has a net worth of $10 million. Peter Andre rose to fame in the 1990s with a string of chart-topping pop hits, including "Mysterious Girl" and "Flava." Known for his smooth vocals, charismatic stage presence, and carefully crafted image, Andre became a teen idol and household name. His early career was marked by platinum-selling albums and international tours, while later years saw him reinvent himself as a reality television star and media personality. In addition to music, Andre has appeared in numerous television shows, from reality series documenting his personal life to hosting and judging entertainment programs. His career longevity is rooted in his ability to adapt, shifting between music, television, and business ventures while maintaining a loyal fan base.

Early Life

Peter James Andrea was born on February 27, 1973, in Harrow, London, England, to Greek Cypriot parents. When he was six years old, his family relocated to Sydney, Australia, where he grew up in a close-knit household with five siblings. Music was an early passion, inspired by artists like Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder. By his teenage years, Andre was entering talent competitions, showcasing his singing and dancing abilities. His big break came in 1989 when he appeared on the Australian talent show "New Faces" and impressed judges with his performance, leading to a recording contract.

Music Career

Andre's debut single, "Drive Me Crazy," was released in 1992, but it was his second single, "Gimme Little Sign," that became a breakthrough hit in Australia. His 1993 debut album, "Peter Andre," went platinum in Australia and established him as a rising pop star. In 1996, Andre released his second album, "Natural," which topped the UK Albums Chart and featured his signature hit "Mysterious Girl." The song, buoyed by a tropical-inspired video filmed in Thailand, became an enduring pop classic and reached number one in the UK upon re-release in 2004. Other hits from this period included "Flava," "I Feel You," and "All About Us."

By the late 1990s, Andre was a fixture in British pop culture, but changing musical trends and a competitive industry saw his chart presence fade in the early 2000s. Despite this, he retained a devoted fan base and continued performing live.

Reality Television and Media Career

Andre's career saw a major resurgence in 2004 when he appeared on the British reality series "I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!" His appearance reignited public interest in his music and personal life, particularly due to his high-profile romance with fellow contestant Katie Price (Jordan). The pair married in 2005, starred in several reality shows together, and became one of the UK's most talked-about celebrity couples.

Following his divorce from Price in 2009, Andre continued to build his television profile with shows like "Peter Andre: My Life" and "Peter Andre's 60 Minute Makeover." He also took on roles as a host and judge, including work on "Your Face Sounds Familiar" and various guest appearances on British talk and entertainment programs.

Other Ventures

Beyond music and television, Andre has pursued multiple business interests. He has released fragrances, authored books, and endorsed a variety of products. His entrepreneurial activities, coupled with touring and media work, have helped him maintain financial stability long after his peak chart success. Andre has also participated in charity work, supporting causes related to children's health, cancer research, and mental health awareness.

Personal Life

Peter Andre's personal life has often been a subject of public fascination. In the mid-2000s, he began a high-profile romance with glamour model Katie Price after they met on "I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!" The couple married in 2005 in a lavish ceremony and had two children together: son Junior and daughter Princess. Their relationship, both on and off screen, was widely covered by the media, but the marriage ended in divorce in 2009.

Following the split, Andre briefly dated several women before settling into a more private relationship with medical student Emily MacDonagh, whom he met through her father, a surgeon who had treated Andre for kidney stones. The pair began dating in 2012, married in 2015, and have two children together: daughter Amelia and son Theodore. Andre is often vocal about his commitment to co-parenting and maintaining a stable, family-focused home life. He has also expressed pride in balancing his busy entertainment career with being a hands-on father to all four of his children.