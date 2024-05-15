What is Paulina Rubio's Net Worth?

Paulina Rubio is a Mexican singer-songwriter, television personality, and actress who has a net worth of $35 million. Paulina Rubio rose to fame in the 1980s as a member of the children's pop group Timbiriche. After leaving the group in 1991, she embarked on a successful solo career with such hit studio albums as "La Chica Dorada," "24 Kilates," "El Tiempo es Oro," and "Paulina." On television, Rubio has acted in some telenovelas, and has served as a coach and judge on the reality music competition shows "La Voz" and "The X Factor," respectively.

Early Life and Education

Paulina Susan Rubio Dosamantes was born on June 17, 1971 in Mexico City, Mexico to actress Susana and lawyer Enrique. She has a younger brother named Enrique Jr. and a half-sister named Ana. Growing up, Rubio spent her time between Mexico City, Los Angeles, and various places in Europe while visiting her relatives. She attended the Centro de Educación Artística, where she took classes in singing, acting, dance, and painting.

Timbiriche

Rubio began her singing career in the early 1980s as a member of the children's music group Timbiriche, which was formed by the telecommunications company Televisa during Rubio's time at the Centro de Educación Artística. The group made its official debut at the end of April in 1982 on the television variety show "Siempre en Domingo." Timbiriche had immediate commercial success with its first two albums, both released in 1982. Among the group's popular songs were "Somos Amigos," "Mamá," and a cover version of Tony Basil's "Mickey." Timbiriche had further success with the live album "El Concierto" and the studio album "Disco Ruido."

In 1984, Timbiriche appeared in the musical "Vaselina," a Spanish-language adaptation of the hit American musical "Grease." A studio album inspired by the musical was also released. In 1985, Timbiriche transitioned from a children's group into a teenage band with the release of the album "Timbiriche Rock Show," which featured Spanish-language covers of various pop hits. The group's next studio album was "Timbiriche VII," which became one of the best-selling Mexican albums of all time after its release in 1987. Similarly successful was the double album "Timbiriche VIII & IX," released in 1988. Rubio's final album with the group was "Timbiriche X," which came out in 1990.

Solo Recording Career

After leaving Timbiriche in 1991, Rubio traveled to Spain and embarked on a solo recording career. In 1992, she signed with Capitol Latin and released her first solo single, "Mío," which spent several weeks atop the Mexican singles charts. The song was featured on her debut solo album, "La Chica Dorada," which was a huge commercial success upon its release in late 1992. Other hit songs from the album included "Sabor a Miel" and "Amor de Mujer." Rubio continued her commercial success with her second solo album, 1993's "24 Kilates," which yielded such hit singles as "Nieva, Nieva," "Él Me Engañó," and "Asunto De Dos." Her next album was "El Tiempo es Oro," which was released in 1995. The following year, Rubio took on a more avant-garde sound with her fourth solo album, "Planeta Paulina," which lyrically explored such social issues as HIV/AIDS and the economic crisis.

Rubio had arguably her greatest success as a solo artist with her fifth album, "Paulina," which came out in 2000. In addition to becoming her first number-one album on the Billboard Top Latin Albums and Latin Pop Albums charts, it earned four Latin Grammy Award nominations, including Album of the Year. The album also launched multiple hit singles, including "Y Yo Sigo Aquí," "Yo No Soy Esa Mujer," and "Sexi Dance." Rubio's next album was 2002's "Border Girl," which debuted at number 11 on the Billboard 200 and launched the hit single "Don't Say Goodbye." In 2004, she released her seventh solo album, "Pau-Latina," which included her hit singles "Te Quise Tanto" and "Dame Otro Tequila." Rubio's subsequent albums were "Ananda" (2006), "Gran City Pop" (2009), and "Brava!" (2011). After taking time off to appear on television, Rubio returned in 2018 with her eleventh solo album, "Deseo." Unlike her previous albums, this one failed to find great commercial success, although its lead single "Mi Nuevo Vicio" was a hit in Mexico and Spain.

Acting Career

Rubio had her first major acting role in 1988, as the supporting antagonist Paulina Montenegro in the Mexican telenovela "Pasión y poder." She went on to play the main antagonist, Andrea de la Reguera, in the 1992 telenovela "Baila conmigo." In 1995, Rubio starred in the romantic fantasy film "Bésame En La Boca" and in the telenovela "Pobre niña rica."

Competition Television Shows

In 2013, Rubio served as a coach in the first season of the singing competition series "La Voz Kids." The same year, she served as a judge in the third season of the American music competition show "The X Factor." Later, in 2019, Rubio became a judge and coach for the sixth season of the Spanish version of "La Voz." She subsequently served as a coach on "La Voz Senior," a version for contestants over the age of 60.

Other Ventures

Among her myriad other ventures, Rubio has walked as a model in some major fashion shows. She also launched her own fragrance and lipstick lines, and designed an exclusive line of maxi bags, heels, and high boots in collaboration with JustFab. Meanwhile, Rubio has endorsed such brands as Dr. Pepper, Ron Pomalca, and Get Hot Tequila.

Rubio has also been heavily involved in philanthropy. In 2007, she joined the Latino Commission on AIDS, and in 2009 she announced the creation of the Fundación Paulina Rubio to support children in need. The organization partners with the Lili Claire Foundation to assist children with everything from counseling and medical clinics to educational services.

Personal Life

In the early 2000s, Rubio was in a highly-publicized romance with architect and socialite Ricardo Bofill. After the pair broke up in 2004, she started dating actor José María Torre. They split in early 2005, and Rubio subsequently began dating entrepreneur Nicolás Vallejo-Nájera, to whom she got engaged in late 2006. Rubio and Vallejo-Nájera married the following year. In 2010, they had a son named Andrea. The marriage didn't last much longer, as the pair began living apart from each other in late 2011. During the split, Rubio began dating Gerardo Bazúa, a contestant on the television show "La Voz… México," on which Rubio was a coach. Rubio divorced Vallejo-Nájera in 2014 and continued dating Bazúa until they broke up in 2016. With Bazúa, she had her second son, Eros.