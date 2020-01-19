Pat Martino net worth: Pat Martino is an American jazz guitarist and composer who has a net worth of XYZ. Pat Martino was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in August 1944. As a bandleader he has released the albums El Hombre in 1967, Strings! in 1968, East! in 1968, Baiyinia in 1968, Desperado in 1970, The Visit! in 1972, Pat Martino/Live! in 1972, Consciousness in 1975, Joyous Lake in 1976, Starbright in 1976, We'll Be Together Again in 1976, Exit in 1977, The Return in 1987, Interchange in 1994, The Maker in 1995, Nightwings in 1996, All Sides Now in 1997, Fire Dance in 1997, Stone Blue in 1998, Live at Yoshi's in 2001, Think Tank in 2003, Remember: A Tribute to Wes Montgomery in 2006, Undeniable: Live at Blues Alley in 2011, Alone Together in 2012, Formidable in 2017, and more. He has also been featured on albums as a sideman with Eric Alexander, Willis Jackson, Eric Kloss, Jack McDuff, Charles McPherson, Don Patterson, Trudy Pitts, and more.