What is Noodles' Net Worth?

Noodles is an American musician who has a net worth of $20 million.

Noodles, whose real name is Kevin Wasserman, is best known for being the lead guitarist and backing vocalist for the punk rock band The Offspring. He joined the group in 1985, when it was still known as Manic Subsidal, and became one of the band's two longest-serving members alongside frontman Dexter Holland. With Noodles on guitar, The Offspring became one of the most commercially successful punk and alternative rock bands of the 1990s, selling tens of millions of albums worldwide and scoring major hits with songs such as "Come Out and Play," "Self Esteem," "Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)," "Why Don't You Get a Job?," "Original Prankster," "Hit That," and "You're Gonna Go Far, Kid."

Noodles' wealth comes primarily from The Offspring's album sales, touring revenue, publishing income, merchandising, and catalog deals. The band's 1994 album "Smash" became one of the most successful independent rock albums ever released, and their later major-label albums kept them on rock radio and festival stages for decades. Noodles has also been closely associated with Ibanez guitars and has had multiple signature models.

Early Life

Kevin John Wasserman was born on February 4, 1963, in Los Angeles, California. He became known by the nickname Noodles because of his habit of "noodling" around on the guitar. He grew up in Southern California, where punk rock, skate culture, beach culture, and suburban alienation all became part of the atmosphere that later shaped The Offspring's sound.

Before becoming a full-time musician, Noodles worked as a custodian at an elementary school. That fact later became a favorite part of The Offspring's origin story: one of the most successful punk guitarists of the 1990s was still working a regular school job when the band's breakthrough was beginning to happen.

Joining The Offspring

The Offspring formed in Garden Grove, California, in 1984 under the name Manic Subsidal. The original core included Dexter Holland and bassist Greg Kriesel. Noodles joined in 1985, bringing a gritty, melodic guitar style that became an important part of the band's identity. The group soon changed its name to The Offspring.

In the early years, The Offspring built its reputation slowly through local shows, independent releases, and the Southern California punk scene. The band released its self-titled debut album, "The Offspring," in 1989 on Nemesis Records. It was followed by "Ignition" in 1992 on Epitaph Records, the influential independent label associated with Bad Religion's Brett Gurewitz.

"Smash" And Breakthrough Success

Everything changed in 1994 with the release of "Smash." Powered by the singles "Come Out and Play," "Self Esteem," and "Gotta Get Away," the album exploded commercially and helped bring punk rock back into the mainstream alongside bands such as Green Day and Rancid.

"Smash" was released by Epitaph and became one of the best-selling independently released albums in rock history. Its success turned The Offspring from a part-time Southern California punk band into international stars. Noodles, who had been working as a school custodian before the band's breakthrough, suddenly found himself touring the world and playing to massive audiences.

The album's popularity also gave The Offspring enormous leverage. Their success proved that punk bands could sell millions of records without initially relying on a major label, and it made the group one of the most important acts of the 1990s alternative rock boom.

Major-Label Career

After "Smash," The Offspring signed with Columbia Records and released "Ixnay on the Hombre" in 1997. The album included songs such as "All I Want," "Gone Away," and "I Choose." While it did not match the sales of "Smash," it kept the band commercially strong and showed that they could survive the move to a major label.

In 1998, The Offspring released "Americana," one of the biggest albums of their career. The record featured "Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)," "Why Don't You Get a Job?," "The Kids Aren't Alright," and "She's Got Issues." The album blended punk guitars with satire, novelty hooks, and sharp observations about suburban culture, giving the band another huge global success.

The group followed with "Conspiracy of One" in 2000, "Splinter" in 2003, "Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace" in 2008, and "Days Go By" in 2012. "You're Gonna Go Far, Kid," from "Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace," became one of the band's biggest modern hits and introduced The Offspring to a younger generation of rock fans.

Catalog Sale And Later Career

In 2016, Round Hill Music acquired The Offspring's Columbia Records catalog and the band's publishing catalog in a deal reportedly worth $35 million. The sale covered a major portion of the band's most commercially successful era and highlighted the long-term value of their songs.

The Offspring continued recording and touring after the catalog deal. In 2021, they released "Let the Bad Times Roll," their first studio album in nearly a decade. In 2024, they released "Supercharged," their eleventh studio album. The record continued the band's long relationship with producer Bob Rock and showed that Noodles and Dexter Holland remained the creative center of the group more than 40 years after its formation.

The band's lineup evolved over the years, but Noodles remained a constant presence. Along with Dexter Holland, he became the most recognizable public face of The Offspring, known for his humor, stage presence, and connection to the band's longtime fans.

Guitars And Playing Style

Noodles is known for a direct, melodic punk-guitar style built around power chords, catchy riffs, and energetic lead parts. His playing is not flashy in the traditional arena-rock sense, but it is central to The Offspring's sound. The band's best-known songs often rely on tight guitar hooks that are simple, aggressive, and instantly memorable.

He has long been associated with Ibanez guitars and has had several Ibanez signature models, including Talman-style designs. His signature instruments reflect his practical, punk-influenced approach: guitars built for speed, durability, and big rhythm parts rather than ornate showmanship.

Personal Life

Noodles has generally kept his personal life more private than many rock musicians. He is married to his wife, Jackie, and they have children together. Over the years, he has spoken about balancing touring with family life, especially as The Offspring moved from young punk-band chaos into middle age, parenthood, and veteran-rock status.

Unlike many musicians from the 1990s alternative boom, Noodles has maintained a remarkably stable identity. He is still closely tied to the same band, the same Southern California punk roots, and the same sense of humor that helped make The Offspring famous. His story is also one of the more unlikely success stories in modern rock: a school custodian who joined a local punk band and ended up helping sell tens of millions of records around the world.