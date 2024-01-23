What Is Noddy Holder's Net Worth?

Noddy Holder MBE is an English musician, songwriter, and actor who has a net worth of $20 million. Noddy Holder is best known for being the lead singer and guitarist of the rock band Slade from 1966 to 1992.

Noddy released more than a dozen studio albums with Slade, including "Play It Loud" (1970), "Slayed?" (1972), "Nobody's Fools" (1976), "We'll Bring the House Down" (1981), and "You Boyz Make Big Noize" (1987). Holder co-wrote many of Slade's songs with bass guitarist Jim Lea, such as "Cum On Feel the Noize" and "Mama Weer All Crazee Now." Six of the band's singles reached #1 on the UK Singles Chart.

After leaving Slade, Noddy switched his focus to TV and radio work, starring on the ITV series "The Grimleys" from 1999 to 2001 and hosting radio shows on Manchester's Key 103 and Piccadilly 1152. He also published the books "Noddy Holder: Who's Crazee Now? My Autobiography" (1999) and "The World According to Noddy: Life Lessons Learned In and Out of Rock & Roll" (2014). In 2000, Holder was made a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE).

Song Royalties

As the co-writer of many popular songs, Noddy earns significant annual income from royalties. Thanks to the enduring popularity of "Merry Xmas Everybody," Noddy is believed to earn $500,000 per year in Christmas royalties. He also earns significant royalties thanks to the song "Cum on Feel the Noize," which became a massive hit for American heavy metal band Quiet Riot in 1983 and was covered by Oasis in 1995.

Early Life

Noddy Holder was born Neville John Holder on June 15, 1946, in Walsall, England. At the age of 7, Noddy and his family moved to the council estate the Beechdale Estate, where future Judas Priest vocalist Rob Halford also lived. After passing the eleven plus exam, Holder attended the T. P. Riley Comprehensive School, where he passed six GCE (General Certificate of Education) O-level exams. When he was 13, Noddy formed the band Rockin' Phantoms with some friends from school, and he purchased a guitar and amp with money he made from working part-time. Holder's father worked as a window cleaner, and Noddy used his van to drive future Led Zeppelin vocalist Robert Plant to gigs with his then-band the Tennessee Teens. Holder later formed the bands the Memphis Cutouts and Steve Brett & the Mavericks and recorded four singles for Columbia Records.

Slade

In 1966, Noddy joined the band The N' Betweens at the behest of drummer Don Powell. The band also included Dave Hill (guitar) and Jim Lea (bass, keyboard, and violin), and after they signed with Fontana Records and changed their name to Ambrose Slade, they released the 1969 album "Beginnings." By the time they released 1970's "Play It Loud," the band had shortened its name to Slade. The 1972 album "Slayed?" was very successful, reaching the top 10 in seven countries (#1 in Australia and the U.K.) and going Gold in Finland. The singles "Mama Weer All Crazee Now" and "Gudbuy T'Jane" were both top 10 hits in at least seven countries, and "Mama Weer All Crazee Now" reached #1 in Ireland and the U.K.

Around this time, Slade also released the non-album singles "Coz I Luv You," "Take Me Bak 'Ome," "Cum On Feel the Noize," "Skweeze Me, Pleeze Me," and "Merry Xmas Everybody," which all topped the UK Singles Chart. Their 1974 album "Old New Borrowed and Blue" was certified Gold in the U.K., and it reached #1 on the UK Albums Chart, #2 on the Finnish Albums chart, #3 on the Norwegian Albums chart, and #6 on the Australian Albums chart. The singles "My Friend Stan" and "Everyday" reached the top 10 in several countries and were certified Silver in the U.K. That year the band also released the album "Slade in Flame," which reached #2 in Norway and #6 in the U.K. and was certified Gold in the U.K. The single "Far Far Away" reached #1 in Norway and #2 in Belgium, Ireland, and the U.K., and it went Silver in the U.K.

The 1976 album "Nobody's Fools" peaked at #14 in the U.K. and Sweden, and the singles "In for a Penny" and "Let's Call It Quits" reached #11 on the UK Singles Chart. Next, Slade released the albums "Whatever Happened to Slade" (1977), "Return to Base" (1979), "We'll Bring the House Down" (1981), and "Till Deaf Do Us Part" (1981), and the title track from "We'll Bring the House Down" was a top 10 hit in the U.K. The 1983 album "The Amazing Kamikaze Syndrome" reached #1 on the Swedish Albums chart and #2 on the UK Heavy Metal Albums chart. The singles "My Oh My" and "Run Runaway" reached the top 10 in several countries. In 1985, Slade released "Rogues Gallery" and "Crackers: The Christmas Party Album." "Rogues Gallery" reached #5 in Norway, and "Crackers: The Christmas Party Album" was certified Gold in the U.K. Holder's final album with the band was 1987's "You Boyz Make Big Noize." After leaving Slade, Noddy played music teacher Neville Holder on "The Grimleys" from 1999 to 2001, hosted the quiz show "Noddy's Electric Ladyland," and appeared in television series such as "Coronation Street" (2000) and "The Life of Rock with Brian Pern" (2016) and the miniseries "Max & Paddy's Road to Nowhere" (2004).

Personal Life

Noddy married Leandra Russell, a dress designer, in 1976, and they welcomed daughters Jessica and Charisse before divorcing in 1984. Both of Holder's daughters pursued careers in television production. Noddy wed TV producer Suzan Price on April 7, 2004, and they have a son named Django. Holder was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2018 and was told that he only had six months to live. He decided to try experimental chemotherapy treatment at Manchester's Christie Hospital, and in a 2023 "Cheshire Life" column, Suzan wrote that "experts never like to use the word 'cure', but five years later and he's feeling good and looking great."

Awards and Honors

In 1973, Slade was named Britain's act/group of the year by Radio Luxembourg, and they won a Disc Music Award for Best Live Band. They earned the Carl-Alan award for Top Group in 1973 and 1974, and in 1974, they were named top British group and best live group by the Disc Music Awards and won a Belgian Award for Best World Group. In 2007, Holder was inducted into the Birmingham Walk of Stars. In 2001, the British Academy of Composers and Songwriters awarded him the Gold Badge of Merit.

Real Estate

In 2022, Holder put his mansion in Cheshire on the market for £2.995 million. The Grade II-listed building was rebuilt in 1708 and includes eight bedrooms. The estate sits on approximately 1.5 acres of land.