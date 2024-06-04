What is John Taylor's Net Worth?

John Taylor is an English musician and bass guitarist who has a net worth of $40 million. John Taylor is best known for being one of the founding members of the New Wave band Duran Duran. He left the group to pursue other musical ventures in 1997 but rejoined in 2001 and has been with them ever since. The recipient of the 2021 Bass Player magazine Lifetime Achievement Award, he was also a member of the bands The Power Station and Neurotic Outsiders, and has appeared in film and on television.

Early Years

Nigel John Taylor was born in Solihull, Warwickshire, England on June 20, 1950. He attended Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic School and Abbey High School. While attending the School of Foundation Studies & Experimental Workshop at Birmingham Polytechnic in 1978, he founded Duran Duran with classmates Nick Rhodes and Stephen Duffy. They released their first album, which was self-titled, in 1981. John decided to drop his first name and to adopt the "New Romantic" style – a London nightclub underground movement in which men dressed in feminine clothing and wore make-up.

Forming Duran Duran

In 1984, John Taylor joined up with Tony Thompson, Robert Palmer and fellow Duran Duran member Andy Taylor to form the British rock and pop group The Power Station, as a side project to Duran Duran. The Power Station released one self-titled album which featured a cover version of the song of "Bang a Gong (Get It On)," originally recorded by English rock band T. Rex. That same year, John released his first solo song "I Do What I Do," which appeared in the Kim Basinger movie "9 ½ Weeks."

Other Musical Ventures

In 1985, John Taylor recorded the theme song for the James Bond spy film "A View to a Kill." The following year, while John Taylor and Andy Taylor were busy with other projects, Duran Duran released the album "Notorious" and went on tour with their new guitarist Warren Cuccurullo.

The British-American rock group Neurotic Outsiders was founded in 1995 by John Taylor, Steve Jones, Matt Sorum and Duff McKagan. Two years later, John Taylor left Duran Duran to concentrate on his other musical commitments. He put together the band "John Taylor Terroristen" in 1997, with Gerry Laffy, Michael Railton, Tio Banks, Larry Aberman and John Amato and they released the live EP "5.30.98."

Between 1997 and 2001, when he rejoined Duran Duran, John Taylor recorded a dozen solo releases through his private record label B5 Records.

In 2001, after reuniting with Duran Duran for a musical tour, John Taylor rejoined the band with all of its original members.

Albums with Duran Duran

John Taylor released the following albums as a member of Duran Duran: "Duran Duran" 1981, "Rio" 1982, "Seven and the Ragged Tiger" 1983, "Notorious" 1986. "Big Thing" 1988, "Liberty" 1990. "The Wedding Album" 1993, "Thank You" 1995 which reached number 19 on the US Billboard 200, "Medazzaland" 1997 which reached number 58 on the US Billboard 200, "Astronaut" 2004, "Reportage" 2006, "Red Carpet Massacre" 2007, "All You Need Is Now" 2010, "Paper Gods" 2015, "Future Past" 2021 and "Danse Macabre" 2023.

Albums with The Power Station

John Taylor released one album as a member of The Power Station: "The Power Station" 1985.

Albums with Neurotic Outsiders

John Taylor released one album as a member of Neurotic Outsiders: "Neurotic Outsiders" 1996.

Studio Albums

John Taylor released sic studio albums: "Feelings Are Good and Other Lies" 1997, "Resume" 1999, "Meltdown" 1999, "The Japan Album" 1999, "Techno For Two" 2001 and "MetaFour" 2002.

Additional Albums

John Taylor released the live album "Live Cuts" 2000, the compilation albums "Only after Dark" 2006, the boxed set "Retreat into Art" 2001 and the extended play albums "Autodidact" 1997, "The Japan EP" 2000 and "Terroristen: Live at the Roxy" 2001.

Television

John Taylor made a guest appearance on "Miami Vice" in 1985 and on "Politically Incorrect" in 2000. He played the Ghost of Christmas Present in the television Christmas musical film "A Diva's Christmas" in 2000 and appeared on "That '80s Show." In 2001, he was a panelist on the British game show "Never Mind the Buzzcocks."

Film

John Taylor had a lead role in the film Sugar Town in 1998.

He made a cameo appearance in the American romantic comedy "The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas" in 2000 and appeared in the film "Four Dogs Playing Poker."

In 2001, he appeared in the films "Strange Frequency" and "Vegas: City of Dreams."

Additional Projects

In 2010 John Taylor played bass on the track "Tigress Ritual" on the debut album of Swahili Blonde, an experimental music project formed in Los Angeles.

In 2012, John released his autobiography "In the Pleasure Groove: Love, Death & Duran Duran."

Accolades

In 2013, John Taylor was awarded the "Experience, Strength and Hope Award" by the Writers in Treatment organization. That same year, he placed 29th in MusicRadar's greatest bassist poll.

Personal Life

On December 24, 1991, John Taylor married British actress Amanda de Cadenet. In 1995, they relocated from England to Los Angeles so that she could further her acting career. They had a daughter Atlanta, born in 1992, before separating in 1995.

In 1994, he sought treatment for substance abuse and gained sobriety.

On March 27, 1999 he married actress and fashion designer Gela Nash, the founder of the American clothing company Juicy Couture.

In 2013, John became an American citizen.

Real Estate

In October 1999 John paid $2 million for a mansion in Los Angeles. He listed this home for sale in May 2024 for just under $13 million.