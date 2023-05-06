What is Nick Simmons's Net Worth?

Nick Simmons is an American comic book writer, musician and voice-over actor who has a net worth of $10 million. Nick Simmons is best known for starring alongside his rockstar father and his other family members on the A&E reality series "Gene Simmons Family Jewels" from 2006 to 2012. As a writer, he created and wrote the limited comic book series "Incarnate," which was published in 2009. Later on, in 2017, Simmons wrote for the news website the Huffington Post.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rock Stars Net Worth: $10 Million Date of Birth: Jan 22, 1989 (34 years old) Place of Birth: Los Angeles Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 6 in (2 m) Profession: Cartoonist, Actor, Voice Actor, Musician Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Nick Simmons' Net Worth

Early Life and Education

Nick Simmons was born on January 22, 1989 in Los Angeles, California to rock musician Gene Simmons, the bassist and co-lead singer of the band Kiss, and Shannon Tweed, a Canadian actress and model. He has a younger sister named Sophie Simmons.

Nick attended Pitzer College in Claremont, California, graduating in 2011 with a degree in English literature.

Gene Simmons Family Jewels

Simmons became widely known in 2006 when he began starring with his family on the A&E reality television series "Gene Simmons Family Jewels." Reminiscent of the reality series "The Osbournes," the show followed the Simmons's personal lives and various professional endeavors. "Gene Simmons Family Jewels" was a big success for A&E, running for seven seasons through mid-2012.

Other Television Appearances

Beyond "Gene Simmons Family Jewels," Simmons has appeared on some other television shows. He did voice-acting work for the Cartoon Network adult animated sketch comedy series "Robot Chicken," and appeared on the Comedy Central panel game show "@midnight with Chris Hardwick" in 2017.

Comic Books

Simmons began his involvement with comic books by contributing a story to the comic book anthology "Gene Simmons House of Horrors." He went on to create his own comic book series, "Incarnate," which came out in the summer of 2009. Published by Radical Comics, "Incarnate" focuses on a species of near-immortal creatures called Revenants, and follows one particular Revenant named Mot who yearns to die on the battlefield fighting for his kind.

There were three issues of "Incarnate" published in total before production was paused due to accusations of plagiarism. Specifically, Simmons was accused of plagiarizing character designs, dialogue, and pieces of plot from both professional and amateur comics artists. Many readers saw troubling similarities between his comic and the popular manga "Bleach." Simmons responded by asserting that any similarities were intended as homages to artists he admires. However, Radical Comics decided to halt production and distribution of "Incarnate," and the comic was never resumed.

Other Activities

Among his other work, Simmons contributed vocals to the song "Hand of the King" by former Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick. The song appears on Kulick's 2010 solo album "BK3." Later, in 2017, Simmons worked as a writer for the progressive news magazine website the Huffington Post. Also that year, he appeared on an episode of the Comedy Central television panel game show "@midnight with Chris Hardwick."

Personal Life

Simmons has been in romantic relationships with a number of different women. From 2006 to 2007, he dated Cody Kennedy, and in 2008 went out with Annelyse Schoenberger. Over the subsequent years he dated Alex Esso and Kate Harrison. Simmons had his longest romantic relationship yet from 2015 to 2019 when he dated Rebecca Szluc.

Real Estate

In August 2020, Nick and sister Sophie paid $2.3 million for a 2,700 square foot home in the Hollywood Hills. The home includes three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling glass walls, an eat-in kitchen, and a temperature-controlled wine closet.