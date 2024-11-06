What is Nick Hexum's Net Worth?

Nick Hexum is an American singer, songwriter, and rapper who has a net worth of $15 million. Nick Hexum is best known as the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist for 311 – the alternative rock famous for hits such as "Amber," which has appeared on the soundtracks of several motion pictures, including the American comedy dramas "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" and "50 First Dates."

Early Years

Nicholas Lofton Hexum was born on April 12, 1970 in Madison, Wisconsin – one of the three children born to Dr. Terry Hexum – a professor of pharmacology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center – and his wife Pat. Hexum also had a half-brother who died as a result of an opioid addiction.

Hexum attended West Side High School in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was a member of the school's concert jazz band. He also joined local bands outside of school, including The Extras, The Right Profile, and The Eds. At the age of 18, he relocated himself and his band, Unity, to Los Angeles, California. The band disintegrated soon after the move, and Hexum left the United States to settle in Germany. In 1989, he was contacted by Chad Sexton – one of Unity's former members – to ask if he would be interested in joining Sexton's band Fish Hippos. Hexum agreed.

From Cassette Tapes to Billboard Charts

Nick Hexum returned to Omaha to join Fish Hippos and during the band's next performance, it was announced they were changing their name to 311 – the police code for indecent exposure. The band included Hexum on vocals and guitar, Sexton on drums, Jim Watson on lead guitar, and Aaron Wills on Bass. Tim Mahoney soon replaced Watson, and, in 1992, Doug Martinez joined the band on turntable and vocals.

The band's first release was the 1989 EP "Downstairs." The album was recorded on cassettes in Hexum's basement and suffered from scratchy guitar sounds, high-pitched distortion, and unintentional grinding noises. The six-song release did not contain any cover art. In 1990, the band made 300 cassettes of their independent album "Dammit!" and, the following year, the independent release "Unity" was recorded on 1,000 compact discs and 500 cassettes which were sold at the shows they began playing at local clubs.

In 1992, the band was signed by the independent Georgia record label Capricorn Records and went on to begin a successful run, which included 13 studio albums, two live albums, four compilation albums, four DVDs, and four EPs.

The 311's 1993 album "Music" sold over 500,000 albums and was certified as gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. Jamaican Ragamuffin vocalist Daddy Freddy provided guest vocals on the album.

The 1994 album "Grassroots" also went gold, reaching number 193 on the Billboard 200 chart and number 8 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart.

The band's 1995 self-titled album went triple-platinum as sales surpassed three million copies. The album reached number 12 on the Billboard 200 chart and number 1 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart.

In 1997, the band released their album "Transistor." Containing 21 songs, the album received mixed reviews due to its magnitude. However, it still reached platinum status and number 4 on the Billboard 200 chart. American musician Eric Correa provided guest percussion on the album. The release of "Live" followed in 1998 and "Soundsystem" in 1999, which was certified gold and reached number 9 on the Billboard 200 chart, with its single "Come Original" reaching number 6 on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart.

Just before recording their 2001 album "From Chaos," the band left their label and signed with Volcano Entertainment, a division of Sony Music. The album reached number 10 on the Billboard 200 chart and was certified gold.

"Evolver" was released in 2003, the year the band set out on their Unity Tour. Their first compilation album – "Greatest Hits '93-'03" – came out in 2004, reached number 7 on the Billboard 200 chart and was certified platinum. "Don't Tread on Me" followed in 2005 and reached number 5 on the Billboard 200 chart, selling over 90,000 copies in the week after its release. The album's single "Don't Tread on Me" reached number 2 on the Billboard Hot Modern Rock Tracks chart.

The band's album "Uplifter" was released in 2009 and debuted at number 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. "Universal Pulse" followed in 2011 – the shortest album 311 had ever produced – and reached number 7 on the Billboard 200 chart. The studio album "Voyager" came out in 2019 and reached number 18 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Cruise Concerts

Since 2000, 311 has performed an annual extended concert for fans every March 11. The concerts have taken place in New Orleans, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and aboard a cruise ship in the Caribbean. The band also began hosting Caribbean Festival Cruises in 2011, featuring live shows and guest bands for those aboard.

Product Partnerships

In 2015, 311 partnered with the Nebraska Brewing Company to produce 311 Amber Ale.

Musical Side Project

The Nick Hexum Quintet is a laid-back jazz and soul band featuring Nick Hexum on lead vocals and guitar; his brother Zack Hexum on guitar, keyboards, saxophone, and backing vocals; Gary Novak on drums; Andres Rebellon on bass; and Luke Miller on keyboard. Their debut album, "My Shadow Pages," was released in 2013.

Personal Life

From 2000 to 2004, Nick Hexum had a romantic relationship with Nicole Scherzinger, an American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actress who had once been a member of the pop group The Pussycat Dolls. Inspired by her, he wrote the song "Amber," which appeared on 311's album "From Chaos." The song has appeared on the soundtrack of several motion pictures – including "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" and "50 First Dates." The song became 311's most popular single.

Hexum met his future wife – Nikki – in 2007, and they were married on December 31, 2008. They have three daughters: Echo, born in 2009; Maxine, born in 2011; and Harlow, born in 2014. He and his wife both drive electric cars and utilize a portion of their land for the installation of solar panels that power their cars and their home.