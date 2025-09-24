Last Updated: September 25, 2025
Category:
Richest CelebritiesRock Stars
Net Worth:
$500 Thousand
Birthdate:
Jan 10, 1965 (60 years old)
Birthplace:
Stamford Hill
Gender:
Male
Profession:
Singer, Talent manager
Nationality:
England
  1. What Is Nathan Moore's Net Worth?
  2. Early Life
  3. Brother Beyond
  4. Worlds Apart
  5. Television And Management

What is Nathan Moore's Net Worth?

Nathan Moore is an English singer, talent manager, and television personality who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Nathan Moore is best known as the lead singer of the late 1980s pop group Brother Beyond and later as the frontman of Worlds Apart. Over the course of his career, he has been part of chart-topping hits, guided the careers of younger performers, and remained a recognizable figure in the world of pop entertainment. Moore's work has stretched from the boyband era to the reality TV age, and he has built a career that balances stage performance with behind-the-scenes management. His career is marked by adaptability, a strong connection to fans, and a lifelong involvement in the pop industry both as a performer and mentor.

Early Life

Nathan Peter Thomas Moore was born on January 10, 1965, in Stamford Hill, London. He grew up in a large Irish family and developed an early passion for singing. Though he originally studied law, Moore's interests leaned heavily toward music and performing. His natural charisma and vocal talent soon steered him toward the pop industry, where he would find his first major success in the late 1980s.

Brother Beyond

Moore rose to fame as the lead singer of Brother Beyond, a British boy band that found success during the height of the late 1980s pop boom. With hits like "The Harder I Try" and "He Ain't No Competition," the group became a staple of the UK charts. "The Harder I Try," produced by the legendary songwriting team Stock Aitken Waterman, peaked at No. 2 on the UK Singles Chart in 1988 and remains the group's most iconic track. Brother Beyond's upbeat style and polished pop sound earned them a strong following in the UK and abroad, securing Moore's status as a recognizable frontman.

(Photo by James Warren/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Worlds Apart

After Brother Beyond disbanded, Moore transitioned into another boyband role in the early 1990s as the lead singer of Worlds Apart. The group achieved particular success in continental Europe, especially in France and Germany, with songs like "Everlasting Love," "Baby Come Back," and "Je Te Donne." The band toured extensively and built a loyal European fanbase, keeping Moore in the spotlight well into the 1990s.

Television and Management

Following his years as a frontman, Moore shifted toward talent management, using his experience in the music industry to guide emerging artists. He worked with acts under the 19 Management umbrella and eventually became associated with the agency Lunn Farrow. His work behind the scenes helped develop the careers of numerous performers across the UK and Europe.

Moore also became a familiar face on British television. He appeared in reality and nostalgic pop programming, including "Hit Me Baby One More Time," which brought together classic pop acts for revival performances. His appearances reinforced his reputation as a warm, engaging figure with enduring appeal.

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Thurston Moore Net Worth
    Thurston
    Moore
  2. John Flansburgh Net Worth
    John
    Flansburgh
  3. Neil Fallon Net Worth
    Neil
    Fallon
  4. Melba Moore Net Worth
    Melba
    Moore
  5. Taylor Swift Net Worth
    Taylor
    Swift
  6. Natalie Portman Net Worth
    Natalie
    Portman
  7. Sofia Vergara Net Worth
    Sofia
    Vergara
  8. Shakira Net Worth
    Shakira
  9. Joe Rogan Net Worth
    Joe
    Rogan
  10. Dua Lipa Net Worth
    Dua
    Lipa
  11. Jennifer Lopez Net Worth
    Jennifer
    Lopez
  12. Beyoncé Knowles Net Worth
    Beyoncé
    Knowles
  13. Sandra Bullock Net Worth
    Sandra
    Bullock
  14. Sophie Rain Net Worth
    Sophie
    Rain
  15. George Clooney Net Worth
    George
    Clooney
  16. Angelina Jolie Net Worth
    Angelina
    Jolie