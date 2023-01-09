Mick Jones Net Worth:

What is Mick Jones's Net Worth?

Mick Jones is a British guitarist, singer and songwriter who has a net worth of $20 million. Mick Jones is best known for co-founding and serving as a member of the punk rock band the Clash until 1983. After that, he founded the band Big Audio Dynamite. Among his later musical endeavors, Jones has been a member of such groups as General Public, Carbon/Silicon, Gorillaz, and the Justice Tonight Band, and has also produced albums by such artists as the Libertines and Theatre of Hate.

Early Life and Education

Mick Jones was born on June 26, 1955 in London, England to Welsh father Tommy and Russian Jewish mother Renee. Growing up, he spent much of his time living with his maternal grandmother Stella. Jones was educated at Strand School and at the West London School of Art and Design.

First Bands

In the early 70s, Jones played guitar with the glam rock band the Delinquents. A little while after that, he formed the proto-punk band London SS with Geir Wade, John Brown, and Eunan Brady.

The Clash

After the disbanding of the London SS, Jones and one of his band mates, Paul Simonon, were introduced to musician Joe Strummer. Rehearsing together in a former railway warehouse in Camden, the trio soon became the rock band the Clash. Jones did vocals and lead guitar, Strummer vocals and rhythm guitar, and Simonon bass. They were joined by Topper Headon on drums in 1977 just after releasing their debut album in the UK. The Clash's second album, "Give 'Em Enough Rope," came out the next year. Following that was "London Calling," which would become the band's most iconic and acclaimed album. With these first three albums, the Clash established a unique sound blending punk, reggae, funk, ska, and rockabilly sounds. The band went on to release its fourth album, "Sandinista!," in 1980.

In 1982, the Clash released "Combat Rock," its fifth studio album. Fueled by the huge success of the singles "Rock the Casbah" and "Should I Stay or Should I Go," the album became the group's bestselling album in both the UK and US. However, things took a harsh downturn after this triumph, as the Clash began to disintegrate due to Headon's heroin addiction. This exacerbated tensions among the band members, particularly between Jones and Strummer. Following the end of the "Combat Rock" tour in 1983, Jones was fired from the band.

General Public

After being fired from the Clash, Jones became a founding member of the new wave supergroup General Public. Other members included Dave Wakeling, Ranking Roger, Mickey Billingham, Horace Panter, and Stoker. Signed to Virgin Records, General Public released its debut album, "All the Rage," in 1984. Although Jones left the band during the recording of the album, his guitar playing can be heard on several tracks, including the hit single "Tenderness."

Big Audio Dynamite

Following his departure from General Public, Jones founded the short-lived band T.R.A.C., featuring bassist Leo Williams and saxophonist John Lennard. After that, Jones formed Big Audio Dynamite, which included Williams as well as Greg Roberts, Dan Donovan, and Don Letts. The band released its debut studio album, "This is Big Audio Dynamite," in late 1985. It was followed the next year by "No. 10, Upping St.," on which Jones reunited with his former Clash band mate Stummer to pen a number of songs. Big Audio Dynamite next released "Tighten Up, Vol. 88" and "Megatop Phoenix." The band subsequently reconfigured its lineup and was renamed Big Audio Dynamite II. Under that name, it released the albums "The Globe" and "Higher Power," and scored an international number-one hit with the single "Rush." The group also released the album "F-Punk" under the original Big Audio Dynamite name in 1995.

Later Bands

In the 21st century, Jones continued to perform with various bands. With his former London SS band mate Tony James, he formed the rock duo Carbon/Silicon in 2002. The duo has released such studio albums as "A.T.O.M," "Western Front," "The Crackup Suite," and "The Carbon Bubble," all of which were made free online. Carbon/Silicon has also put out some physical releases, including "The News EP" and "The Last Post."

From 2010 to 2011, Jones performed with the virtual band Gorillaz on tour; he also contributed to some tracks on the group's albums "Plastic Beach" and "The Fall." Jones subsequently formed the Justice Tonight Band with Pete Wylie and members of the band the Farm. The group was created with the aim of raising awareness of the Hillsborough Justice Campaign. Among his other collaborations, Jones provided narration to the Flaming Lips' 2019 studio album "King's Mouth: Music and Songs."

Producing

Beyond writing, singing, and playing guitar, Jones has produced or co-produced some albums. His producing credits include Ellen Foley's "Spirit of St. Louis," Theatre of Hate's "Westworld," the Libertines' "Up the Bracket," and Kitty, Daisy & Lewis's "The Third."

Personal Life

Jones was previously in a relationship with singer and actress Ellen Foley, whose second studio album he produced. Later, he married film producer Miranda Davis, with whom he lives in the Notting Hill neighborhood of London in a home that is estimated to be worth $7 million.