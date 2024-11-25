What is Max Cavalera's Net Worth?

Max Cavalera is a Brazilian musician and singer who has a net worth of $800 thousand. Max Cavalera is best known as the co-founder and original lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the heavy metal band Sepultura. Since leaving the band in 1996, he has formed such other heavy metal bands as Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy, and Killer Be Killed. Cavalera has collaborated with numerous other artists over the years, including Dave Grohl, Rex Brown, Neil Fallon, Junkie XL, and Matt Tuck.

Early Life

Max Cavalera was born as Massimiliano Cavalera on August 4, 1969 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. His mother, Vânia, was a model, and his father, Graciliano, was employed by the Italian Consulate in Belo Horizonte. He has a younger brother named Igor. When Cavalera was nine years old, his father passed away, leaving the family in financial shambles.

Sepultura

In 1984, still reeling from the death of their father, Max Cavalera and his younger brother Igor formed the heavy metal band Sepultura, named after the Portuguese word for "grave." Max became the lead singer and rhythm guitarist, while his brother was the drummer. Sepultura released its debut studio album, "Morbid Visions," in 1986. That was followed by "Schizophrenia" the next year, the band's first album with Andreas Kisser and Paulo Jr. Sepultura went on to sign with Roadrunner Records in 1988. The band subsequently had its international breakthrough in 1989 with its third album, "Beneath the Remains."

With its fourth studio album, 1991's "Arise," Sepultura began cementing itself as one of the dominant heavy metal acts of the era. "Arise" charted in many countries throughout Europe and spawned a 220-show world tour. Even more commercially successful were Sepultura's subsequent two albums, 1993's "Chaos A.D." and 1996's "Roots." The latter album, which reached number 27 on the Billboard 200, became the band's best-selling ever. Some months after the release of "Roots," not long after the untimely death of his stepson and amid tensions with the band, Max Cavalera left Sepultura.

Soulfly

Following his departure from Sepultura, Cavalera formed the heavy metal band Soulfly. The band released its self-titled debut album in 1998, followed by the EP "Tribe" in 1999. Soulfly had its greatest commercial success with its second studio album, 2000's "Primitive," which charted in countries around the world. The band had a string of further successes with the albums "3" (2002), "Prophecy" (2004), "Dark Ages" (2005), "Conquer" (2008), and "Omen" (2010). Subsequent albums by Soulfly have included "Savages" (2013), "Ritual" (2018), and "Totem" (2022).

Cavalera Conspiracy

In 2007, the Cavalera brothers formed a new heavy metal group called Inflikted, which was soon renamed Cavalera Conspiracy. However, the band's 2008 debut album was titled after the original name. Cavalera Conspiracy's second studio album, "Blunt Force Trauma," came out in 2011. The group's subsequent albums were "Pandemonium" (2014) and "Psychosis" (2017).

Killer Be Killed

In early 2011, Cavalera formed the heavy metal supergroup Killer Be Killed with singer and musician Greg Puciato. The band was filled out by Troy Sanders and David Elitch. Killer Be Killed released its self-titled debut studio album in 2014; it made it to number 58 on the Billboard 200. After that, Elitch left the band and was replaced by Ben Koller. Killer Be Killed didn't release another studio album until 2020, with "Reluctant Hero."

Other Musical Projects

Cavalera has been involved in many other musical projects over the years, collaborating with a surfeit of other artists. In the 1990s, while he was still with Sepultura, he formed the side project Nailbomb with Alex Newport. The band's sole studio album was 1994's "Point Blank." In other collaborations, Cavalera has contributed to music by Deftones, Jungle Rot, Body Count, Probot, Metal Allegiance, Nails, and Demon Hunter, among other bands. A more recent group of his is Go Ahead and Die, which released its self-titled debut album in 2021.

Personal Life

In 1996, Cavalera lost his stepson Dana Wells in a car crash. Cavalera would go on to record some tributes to Wells with his band Soulfly.

With his wife Gloria, Cavalera has five children. Three of them – Richie, Igor, and Zyon – are also involved in music. The family resides in Phoenix, Arizona, where Cavalera has lived since 1992. In 1993, they paid $90,000 for a home in Phoenix. Today this home is worth around $500,000.