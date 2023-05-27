Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rock Stars Net Worth: $40 Million Date of Birth: Jun 9, 1978 (44 years old) Place of Birth: Cambridge Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 7 in (1.702 m) Profession: Musician, Singer-songwriter, Guitarist, Composer, Record producer, Music Arranger, Pianist, Multi-instrumentalist, Artist, Music artist Nationality: United Kingdom 💰 Compare Matthew Bellamy's Net Worth

What is Matthew Bellamy's net worth?

Matthew Bellamy is an English musician, singer-songwriter, and composer who has a net worth of $40 million. Matthew Bellamy earned fortune and fame as the lead vocalist and guitar player for the alternative rock band Muse. Known for his eccentric performances, high-pitched falsetto, and diverse compositions merging various music genres, Bellamy has become one of the most celebrated figures in modern rock music.To date they have sold more than 20 million albums worldwide. Total Guitar named him their guitarist of the decade in 2010. He also holds the Guinness Book of World Records for most guitars smashed on a tour.

Muse formed in 1994. Their debut album, "Showbiz," was released in 1999 and was certified Platinum by BPI. Their second album, "Origin of Symmetry," was released in 2001 and was certified 2x Platinum by BPI. Their third album, Absolution," in 2003 reached #1 in the UK and France. Their fourth album "Black Holes and Revelations" was released in 2006 and reached #1 in the UK, Australia, Belgium, Germany, and Switzerland. It also reached the Top 10 in Canada, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the United States. Their 2009 album "The Resistance" reached #1 in 11 countries and #2 in the US and their 2012 album The 2nd Law reached #1 or #2 in 12 countries.

Their most successful singles include the songs "Time is Running Out", "Hysteria", "Supermassive Black Hole", "Starlight", "Uprising", "Undisclosed Desires", "Resistance", "Neutron Star Collision (Love is Forever)", and "Madness". Muse has won a Grammy Award, five MTV Europe Music Awards, and an MTV Video Music Award. The band combines alternative, rock, classical, and electronica. They are the first band that sold out the new Wembley Stadium in London.

Early Life

Matthew James Bellamy, born on June 9, 1978, in Cambridge and raised in Devon. From a very young age, he showed interest in music, largely influenced by his father, George Bellamy, who was a rhythm guitarist for the 1960s pop group The Tornados. His parents' divorce when he was a teenager heavily influenced his songwriting, contributing to the dark and introspective themes often present in Muse's music.

Muse

In 1994, while attending Teignmouth Community College, Bellamy formed the band Muse with school friends Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme. Initially called Rocket Baby Dolls, the trio won a local battle of the bands competition, prompting them to take their musical ambitions seriously. They renamed the band Muse and began working on their unique sound, a blend of rock, classical, and electronic music.

Muse gained significant popularity in the UK with their first two albums, "Showbiz" (1999) and "Origin of Symmetry" (2001). However, it was their third album, "Absolution" (2003), that catapulted them to international fame, with hits such as "Time is Running Out" and "Hysteria". Bellamy's unique vocal range, intricate guitar work, and profound lyrics played a huge role in defining Muse's sound and setting them apart from other rock bands of their era.

Always unafraid to experiment, Bellamy and Muse continued to push boundaries in their music. "Black Holes and Revelations" (2006) saw the band incorporating elements of electronic music and progressive rock, while "The Resistance" (2009) had symphonic influences, best exemplified by the three-part "Exogenesis: Symphony". Bellamy's interests in global politics, science fiction, and conspiracies greatly influenced the themes and concepts of these albums.

Muse's later albums, "The 2nd Law" (2012), "Drones" (2015), and "Simulation Theory" (2018), have further solidified their position in the music industry. "Drones", a concept album about warfare and lost humanity, won the Grammy for Best Rock Album in 2016. Despite evolving their sound over the years, Bellamy's signature high-pitched vocals, dynamic guitar skills, and thought-provoking songwriting remain consistent features of Muse's music.

Personal Life and Real Estate

He became engaged to actress Kate Hudson in 2011 after dating for a year. They had a son the same year. Kate and Matt ended their engagement in 2014. He began dating model Elle Evans in 2015. They married in 2019 and have a daughter together.

In February 2017 Matt paid $7 million for a home in LA's Brentwood neighborhood. The seller was retired tennis star Pete Sampras and his actress wife Bridgette Wilson.

In 2014 Matt bought Adam Corolla's Malibu home for $3.6 million.