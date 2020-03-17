Matt Mays net worth: Matt Mays is a Canadian singer, songwriter, and musician who has a net worth of $1 million. He is perhaps best known for his album Coyote which won Rock Album of the Year at the Juno Awards.

Matt Mays was born in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada in August 1979. He plays guitar, harmonica, tenor saxophone, and keyboards and his musical styles include indie rock and folk rock. Mays was the leader singer of the band Matt Mays & El Torpedo and was a member of the band The Guthries. He released his self-titled debut studio album in 2002 and the albums Matt Mays + El Torpedo in 2005 and When the Angels Make Contact in 2006. Mays released the album Terminal Romance in 2008 which reached #19 in Canada. His album Coyote was released in 2012 and reached #7 in Canada. Mays released the albums Once Upon a Hell of a Time in 2017 and Twice Upon a Hell of a Time in 2018. His single "Cocaine Cowgirl" reached #4 on the Canadian Rock chart and his single "Indio" reached #7 on the same chart. He has been nominated for multiple Juno Awards and won Rock Album of the Year in 2014 for Coyote.