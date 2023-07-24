Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rock Stars Net Worth: $16 Million Date of Birth: Apr 18, 1974 (49 years old) Place of Birth: Detroit Gender: Male Profession: Songwriter, Musician, Guitarist, Record producer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Mark Tremonti's Net Worth

Mark Tremonti is an American guitarist, singer, and songwriter who has a net worth of $16 million. Mark Tremonti is best known for being the lead guitarist in the rock bands Creed and Alter Bridge. He also fronts his solo project, Tremonti. Mark Tremonti won a Grammy Award for Best Rock Song in 2001 for "With Arms Wide Open." He was recognized as "Guitarist of the Year" three years in a row by Guitar World magazine and is considered to be one of the greatest rock and metal guitarists in the world.

Early Life

Mark Thomas Tremonti was born on April 18, 1974, in Detroit, Michigan. He grew up in Grosse Pointe, just outside of Detroit, in a Roman Catholic family of Italian descent. He lived there for most of his childhood before moving to Wilmette, Illinois. Mark became obsessed with music and bought his first guitar at the age of 11. At 15, his family moved to Orlando where Mark attended Lake Highland Preparatory School. He then attended Clemson University before moving back to Florida to enroll at Florida State University where he reunited with Scott Stapp, whom he had known since high school. Mark worked as a cook at Chili's while forming Creed.

Creed

Tremonti and Stapp formed Creed in 1993 and released their debut album, "My Own Prison," in 1997. The album was followed by "Human Clay," which was an eleven-time platinum record as well as a diamond record as of January 2004. It included the singles "Higher" and "With Arms Wide Open." Their third studio album, "Weathered," released in 2001 and featured the hits "My Sacrifice" and "One Last Breath." Citing tension between Stapp and the other bandmates, Creed disbanded in 2004 before reuniting and releasing the album "Full Circle" in October 2009. The band went on another hiatus while the members worked on their separate projects. In July 2023, it was announced that Creed was reuniting for a "Summer of '99" cruise performance.

Alter Bridge

After the breakup of Creed, Alter Bridge was formed in 2004 by Tremonti and the other former members of Creed. They enlisted Mayfield Four lead singer Myles Kennedy and released their first album, "One Day Remains," in 2004 via Wind-up Records. The album went gold in November 2004. They followed this with "Blackbird" in October 2007 that featured their hit "Rise Today." Their third studio album, "AB III," released in October 2010, and its lead single, "Isolation," reached No. 1 on active radio and Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks. After a break to work on other projects, they reconvened in late 2012 to work on "Fortress," which was released in September 2013. "The Last Hero" followed in October 2016 with "Walk The Sky" coming in 2019 and "Pawns & Kings" in 2022.

Tremonti

Mark Tremonti decided to start a solo project to release music he felt didn't fit Creed or Alter Bridge and formed Tremonti. He released "All I Was" in July 2012 along with the lead single "You Waste Your Time." The band originally consisted of guitarist Eric Friedman and drummer Garrett Whitlock with Creed/Alter Bridge bassist Brian Marshall filling in as a touring member. Wolfgang Van Halen then replaced Marshall in September 2012. Tanner Keegan took over bass duties in 2015 after Wolfgang Van Halen left to pursue his solo career. "Cauterize" was released in 2015 and "Dust" in 2016. Their fourth studio release and concept album, "A Dying Machine," came out in June 2018, with "Marching in Time" releasing in 2021.

Personal Life and Real Estate

Tremonti and his wife Victoria Rodriguez have been married since 2002. They have two sons by the names of Austen and Pearson, and a daughter, Stella. The family currently lives in the Orlando, Florida, area.

In 2001, Tremonti purchased an undeveloped waterfront plot of land in Windermere, Florida. He proceeded to custom-build a 9,000 square-foot mansion that today is likely worth $6-8 million.

In 2008, Tremonti and his brother formed FRET12, an online musician's community, production company, and record label. Mark also has his own signature guitar with Paul Reed Smith.

Tremonti's daughter, Stella, was born with Down syndrome. Mark started promoting and supporting Down syndrome charities which led to the "Mark Tremonti Sings Frank Sinatra" project for the Take a Chance For Charity initiative.