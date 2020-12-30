Mark Foster net worth: Mark Foster is an American singer, songwriter, and musician who has a net worth of $10 million. He is best known for being the lead singer of the band Foster the People.

Mark Foster was born in San Jose, California in February 1984. The indie pop band Foster the People formed in 2009. They released the album Torches in 2011 which reached #1 on the US Alternative chart and in Australia and #8 on the Billboard 200 chart. Foster the People released the album Supermodel in 2014 which reached #1 on the US Alternative chart and #3 on the Billboard 200 chart. Their album Sacred Hearts Club was released in 2017 and reached #8 on the US Alternative chart. Their debut single "Pumped Up Kicks" reached #1 on the US Alternative chart and in Australia and #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and in Canada. Mark Foster has also released solo material and was a part of Smims & Belle.

Personal Life and Real Estate: In 2019 Mark married actress Julia Garner.

In 2013 Mark paid $2.155 million for a 1.25-acre compound property in the Hollywood Hills.