What is Marc Cohn's Net Worth?

Marc Cohn is an American singer-songwriter and musician who has a net worth of $4 million. Marc Cohn rose to fame with his hit single "Walking in Memphis," from his self-titled 1991 debut album. The song received a Grammy Award nomination for Song of the Year, and Cohn won the Grammy for Best New Artist. He has since released such albums as "The Rainy Season," "Burning the Daze," "Join the Parade," and "Listening Booth: 1970."

Early Life and Education

Marc Cohn was born on July 5, 1959 in Cleveland, Ohio into a Jewish family. As a teenager, he went to Beachwood High School, a college preparatory school. While there, he began playing the guitar and writing songs, and performed with a local band called Doanbrook Hotel. Cohn went on to attend Oberlin College and learn the piano. He eventually transferred to UCLA, and performed in coffeehouses in the Los Angeles area.

Rise to Fame

Cohn rose to fame in 1991 with his single "Walking in Memphis," from his eponymous debut studio album. An autobiographical song about Cohn's 1985 trip to Memphis, Tennessee, it reached number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 and charted in several other countries. The success of the song propelled Cohn's album to number 38 on the Billboard 200, and eventually to Gold and then Platinum certifications from the RIAA. "Walking in Memphis" earned a Grammy Award nomination for Song of the Year, and Cohn won the Grammy for Best New Artist. It is known as his signature song.

Further Career

Cohn released his second studio album, "The Rainy Season," in 1993. Featuring guest appearances by such artists as Graham Nash, David Crosby, and Bonnie Raitt, it made it to number 63 on the Billboard 200 and spawned the single "Walk Through the World." Cohn's next album was "Burning the Daze," which was released in 1998. His subsequent releases consisted of live albums and the 2006 compilation album "The Very Best of Marc Cohn." In 2007, he put out his fourth studio album, "Join the Parade." Cohn's fifth studio album, "Listening Booth: 1970," came out in 2010. The album contains covers of his favorite songs from 1970, when he was 11 years old, including Cat Stevens's "Wild World," John Lennon's "Look at Me," and Van Morrison's "Into the Mystic." Peaking at number 28 on the Billboard 200, "Listening Booth: 1970" became Cohn's highest-charting album ever.

In 2014, Cohn released his first original song in over seven years, "The Coldest Corner in the World." The song was used in the documentary "Tree Man." Two years later, Cohn released the compilation album "Careful What You Dream: Lost Songs and Rarities," which marked the 25th anniversary of his hit debut album. In 2017, he collaborated with fellow singer-songwriter William Bell on Bell's acclaimed album "This is Where I Live," co-writing a number of its tracks. Closing out the decade, Cohn performed in a benefit concert at Carnegie Hall in New York and collaborated with the gospel group the Blind Boys of Alabama. With the group, he released the live album "Work to Do."

Carjacking Incident

In the summer of 2005, Cohn survived an attempted carjacking while on tour in Denver, Colorado, during which he was shot in the head by the assailant. The bullet, which just missed his eye, was reportedly blunted in impact by the car's windshield. Cohn was released from the hospital after eight hours, although he later struggled with PTSD from the incident.

Personal Life

Cohn married his first wife, Jennifer George, in 1988; they had two children together and eventually divorced. In 2002, Cohn wed ABC News journalist Elizabeth Vargas, whom he had first met at the 1999 US Open. The couple had two sons named Zachary and Samuel. In 2014, days after Vargas ended her third stint in rehab for alcoholism, she and Cohn divorced.