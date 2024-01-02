What Is Mac DeMarco's Net Worth?

Mac DeMarco is a Canadian singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist who has a net worth of $2 million. Mac DeMarco has released the studio albums "2" (2012), "Salad Days" (2014), "This Old Dog" (2017), "Here Comes the Cowboy" (2019), "Five Easy Hot Dogs" (2023), and "One Wayne G" (2023). His 2012 single "My Kind of Woman" was certified Platinum in the U.S. and Silver in the U.K. Mac appeared in the 2015 films "This Summer Feeling" and "Dark Prism," and his music has been featured on the soundtracks of film and television projects such as "Palo Alto" (2013), "Master of None" (2015), "Riverdale" (2017), "Better Things" (2017), "The Romanoffs" (2018), "The Binge" (2020), and "Scream VI" (2023). DeMarco launched Mac's Record Label in 2018 and has signed Tex Crick and Vicky Farewell to the label. He has also released several of his albums on Mac's Record Label. He directed his music videos for "Another One" (2015) and "This Old Dog" (2017).

Early Life

Mac DeMarco was born Vernor Winfield McBriare Smith IV on April 30, 1990, in Duncan, British Columbia, Canada. He grew up in Edmonton, Alberta, and after his father left, Mac's mother, Agnes, changed his name to MacBriare Samuel Lanyon DeMarco. Mac's great-grandfather, Vernor Smith, served as Alberta's Minister of Railways and Telephones from 1921 to 1932, and his grandfather, Vernor Winfield MacBriare Smith, worked for the Court of King's Bench of Alberta as a judge. DeMarco attended junior high at McKernan School, and he began playing guitar around this time. As a teenager, he played in several bands, such as the Sound of Love, the Meat Cleavers, and Outdoor Miners. Mac graduated from Strathcona High School in 2008, then he started working as a backing musician and moved to Vancouver.

Career

In 2009, DeMarco took part in the indie project "Makeout Videotape," releasing the self-produced album 'Heat Wave." That year he toured with the band Japandroids, and in 2011, he relocated to Montreal. He signed with Captured Tracks the following year and released the four-song LP "Rock and Roll Night Club." Mac released his debut album, "2," on October 16, 2012, and it reached #26 on the "Billboard" Heatseekers Albums chart. The single "My Kind of Woman" was certified Platinum in the U.S. and Silver in the U.K., and "Freaking Out the Neighborhood" went Gold in the U.S. and Silver in the U.K. In 2014, DeMarco released the album "Salad Days," which reached #30 on the "Billboard" 200 chart, #5 on the "Billboard" Independent Albums chart, and #8 on the "Billboard" Top Alternative Albums chart and was certified Gold in the U.S. and Silver in the U.K. The album's title track was certified Gold in the U.S., and "Chamber of Reflection" went Platinum in the U.S. and Silver in the U.K. In March 2015, Mac made his talk show debut on "Conan," performing the song "Let Her Go."

The 2017 album "This Old Dog" was certified Silver in the U.K., and it peaked at #29 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and reached #1 on the "Billboard" Independent Albums chart and New Zealand Heatseekers Albums chart and #2 on the "Billboard" Top Alternative Albums chart. The single "For the First Time" was certified Gold in the U.S. Next, DeMarco released the 2019 album "Here Comes the Cowboy," which reached #10 on the "Billboard" 200 chart, #2 on the "Billboard" Independent Albums and Top Alternative Albums charts, and #3 on the "Billboard" Top Rock Albums chart. The singles "On the Square" and "Nobody" reached #44 and #46, respectively, on the "Billboard" Hot Rock Songs chart, and "Heart to Heart" peaked at #7 on that chart and was certified Platinum in the U.S. In 2023, DeMarco released two albums, "Five Easy Hot Dogs" and "One Wayne G." "Five Easy Hot Dogs" reached #83 on the Lithuanian Albums chart and #169 on the Belgian Albums chart, and "One Wayne G" reached #56 on the "Billboard" 200 chart, #8 on the "Billboard" Independent Albums chart, #10 on the "Billboard" Top Alternative Albums and Top Rock Albums charts, and #38 on the Canadian Albums chart. Mac has also released the 2013 live albums "Live at Russian Recording" and "Live and Acoustic Vol. 1," the 2015 mini-LP "Another One," and the EPs "Eating Like a Kid" (2010), "Bossa Yeye" (2010), "Rock and Roll Night Club" (2012), and "Some Other Ones" (2015).

Personal Life

Mac met Kiera McNally when they were both 14, and they began a relationship five years later. In 2019, DeMarco announced onstage that he had married McNally and that she was pregnant with their first child, but "Far Out" magazine later reported that his management stated that Mac was "joking about the news." A 2017 article in "The Guardian" said that DeMarco "likes to throw curveballs about his life into the mix: he told one interviewer that Kiera has sadly passed away; he informed an audience they had broken up. Recently he said in an interview that he had become a father, prompting family members to get in touch to congratulate him; his mother said it almost gave her a heart attack."

Award Nominations

DeMarco has earned Rober Awards Music Prize nominations for Breakthrough Artist (2012), Best Male Artist (2014), and Best Songwriter (2014). In 2020, he received a Juno Award nomination for Alternative Album of the Year for "Here Comes the Cowboy." He also earned Polaris Music Prize nominations for Album of the Year for "2" (Longlist) in 2013, "Salad Days" (Shortlist) in 2014, and "This Old Dog" (Longlist) in 2017.