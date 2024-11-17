What is Kyle Gass's Net Worth?

Kyle Gass is an American musician, singer and actor who has a net worth of $3 million. Kyle Gass is best known for having teamed up with American actor Jack Black to form the Grammy award-winning comedy-rock duo Tenacious D. He is also known for founding the American rock band The Kyle Gass Band and the American comedy rock band Trainwreck. In 2024, Gass's name was in the news due to statements he made on stage in support of assassination attempts on former president Donald Trump, which resulted in the cancellation of his current tour and his longtime talent manager ending their contract.

Early Years

Kyle Richard Gass was born on July 14, 1960 in Walnut Creek, California, one of the three sons born to John and Carol Gass. He attended the local public school – Las Lomas High School – where he played the flute – which he had learned how to play in elementary school – in the school's marching band. After graduating in 1978, he enrolled at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television in Los Angeles, California to study acting.

Television & Film

Kyle Gass's television debut was in a 1988 advertisement for the beverage 7 Up. Two years later, he played the role of an anesthesiologist on the big screen in the horror-thriller film "Brain Dead" starring Bill Pullman and Bill Paxton.

He returned to television in 1996, playing a smoker in an episode of the American sitcom "Seinfeld." In 2003, he appeared on the American sitcom "Friends," playing the role of Phoebe's former friend Lowell, a mugger.

Having met American actor Jack Black while they were both members of The Actors' Gang experimental theater company in Los Angeles, Gass went on to be cast in many of Black's films; he played a couch potato in the 1996 comedy thriller "The Cable Guy," portrayed the character of Artie in the American romantic comedy "Shallow Hall" and a bar patron in the American romantic comedy "Saving Silverman." He and Black stared together in the 2006 musical fantasy comedy "Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny" – a fictitious story about the origins of the band the two men had started together. In 2008, he voiced a pig in the American animated film "Kung Fu Panda."

Additional films in which Gass had small parts include "Elf" in 2003 where he appeared as Eugene; "Wild Hogs" in 2007 where he appeared as a karaoke-singing cowboy; "Extreme Movie" where he played a porn director, "Sex Drive" where he played a dirty trucker in a men's room, "Lower Learning" where he played Decatur Doublewide and "Wieners" where he played Walrus Boy in 2008; and "Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!" in 2012.

Gass has also had small roles on the television shows "2 Broke Girls," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Hacks."

Music Videos

Kyle Gass appeared along with Jack Black in the 1999 music video for the American rock band The Foo Fighter's single "Learn to Fly," as well as the 2002 video for American rock band Good Charlotte's single "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous" in which he plays a prosecutor in a courtroom scene.

Tenacious D

In the band Tenacious D – which Kyle Gass formed with American actor and longtime friend Jack Black – he plays lead guitar and sings backing vocals.

The band's debut self-titled album was released in 2001 by Epic Records. It was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America in 2005. Their 2006 album "The Pick of Destiny" debuted at number eight on the Billboard 200 chart. It featured guest appearances by American singer Meatloaf, American actor John C. Reilly, and American comedian Paul F. Tompkins.

The album "Rise of the Fenix" was released in 2012 by Columbia Records. It was nominated for a 2013 Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album. Having sold 113,000 copies in the United States in 2012, it was the highest-selling album in the country and reached number one on Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart.

The album "Post-Apocalypto" was released in 2018, featuring audio from the band's animated web series "Tenacious D in Post-Apocalypto." The album contained 21 songs, including "Daddy Ding Dong," "Chainsaw Bazooka Machine Gun" and "Turd Whistle."

The band's Australian tour was canceled on July 16, 2024, after Gass made concerning political statements while on stage. During the show presented on his birthday, Black surprised him with a cake and told him to make a wish. Black later stated that he was blindsided when Gass announced that his wish was "Don't miss Trump next time" – referring to a recent assassination attempt on the former American president. Following Black announcing that the rest of the tour would be canceled, Gass posted an apology on social media, calling his remark "highly inappropriate" and a "terrible mistake." His longtime talent agent, Michael Greene, decided to drop Gass as a client as a result of the bad publicity.

Trainwreck

Trainwreck is an American southern and comedy rock band formed in 2002 by Kyle Gass and singer JR Reed. The band began as a trio, which included actor Kevin Weisman on drums. They later brought electric guitarist John Konesky and bassist John Spiker into the mix. Eventually, Nate Rothacker replaced Weisman. The band released a handful of albums, including "The Wreckoning" in 2009 –which contained songs such as "El Mustachio," "Milk the Cobra," and "Bothered and Hot" – before splitting up.

The Kyle Gass Band

The Kyle Gass Band is an American rock band formed in 2011 by Kyle Gass, vocalist Mike Bray, guitarist John Konesky, bassist Jason Keene, and drummer Tim Spier. The band released two albums; "Kyle Gass Band" in 2013 and "Thundering Herd" in 2016. Occasionally, the band toured acoustically under the name The Kyle Gass Company.

Video Games

Kyle Gass voiced and lent his facial likeness to a neurotic cannon operator in the 2009 action-adventure video game "Brutal Legend" created for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. The game follows the story of Eddie Riggs – a character voiced by Jack Black – who is a roadie for a heavy metal band. Heavy metal vocalists Lita Ford and Ozzy Osbourne also voice characters in the game.